The average cost of center-based care for children ages 0-5 is nearly $1,200 per month per child in Larimer County. For many families that amount is simply not possible. At United Way of Larimer County, we believe investing in children is not only the right thing to do, it is also the best way to ensure a strong community and healthy local economy. This month, we spoke with an in-home child care provider about the importance of early education.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO