The next Avon-Avon Lake Republican Friends Breakfast will take place from 8 to 9 a.m., June 1, at the Sugar Creek Restaurant, 5196 Detroit Road. Barbara Whitmore of Ohio Votes Count will speak about fair and honest elections, violations of election procedures and ensuring election integrity where all legal votes will be counted and none cancelled by an illegal voter or illegally cast ballots, according to a news release.

AVON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO