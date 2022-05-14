Edge On The Clock: Molson Coors Getting Into The Plant-Based Milk Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Delano Little is a familiar face in the Charlotte area. He’s a former Sports Director and News Anchor with a 30 year career in the Queen City. He left local news to pursue other interests, but now he’s back in front of the camera. On “The Delano Little Show”, Little talks with people in the sports industry from locals to people on the national stage. He was approached with the idea about doing the show from his former assistant news director. He says the conversations allow you to learn something new about someone that you’ve heard about. You can watch “The Delano Little Show” on bahakelsports.com.

