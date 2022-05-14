Catch up With ALL MY CHILDREN Star Taylor Miller

Catch up with soap alum Susan Scannell Gilbert live in The Locher Room on Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. ET!. Gilbert launched her career in 1981 with the Christian Broadcasting Network soap opera ANOTHER LIFE playing Becky Hewitt, and writing songs to be performed by her character. In 1982, she joined the cast of SEARCH FOR TOMORROW as Kristin Carter Emerson and then played Gabrielle Dubujak on RYAN’S HOPE. In between those last two daytime dramas, Gilbert also played Nicole Simpson on the primetime sudser DYNASTY. She could also be seen playing Roxanne LaSalle on ONE LIFE TO LIVE and Kathy Lima on ALL MY CHILDREN.

