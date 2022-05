May 16-20 is the last week for advance voting for the May 24, 2022 General Republican and Democratic General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election. Registered voters can cast their ballots in advance this week through Friday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Butts County Board of Elections, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.

