Bring your sailboat because mooring here is a breeze

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

This magnificent pool home is perched on an oversized corner lot that backs up to a salt-water canal in ''Sailboat Country.'' A circular driveway provides easy access to the two-car, side-entry garage of this residence, with three large bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths — a half bath attached to the den (with a closet) and a full pool bath. An eat-in kitchen overlooks the large screened-in pool with views of the canal. In addition to the gorgeous floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, highlights of this split, open-floor plan home include vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and new laminate flooring throughout. The canal leads directly to the Intracoastal Waterway, so owners won't need to worry about bridge heights for access.

ADDRESS: 51 Comanche Court, Palm Coast

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 2,916

LOT SIZE: .36 acres

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3 full, 1 half

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 1987

PRICE: $719,000

CONTACT: Chelsea French or Yana Marchenko, Realty Pros Assured, 386-566-6531 or 386-871-8481

Daytona Beach News-Journal

