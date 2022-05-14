This stunning three-bedroom, three-bath penthouse is a must see. A great place to gather with family and friends, this turnkey, fourth-floor unit has new sliding doors and windows. It boasts a total of 2,970 square feet, including 1,675 square feet of interior space and a 1,300 square foot private, fully decorated outside space with panoramic ocean views. The kitchen is well equipped with granite countertops and new high-end appliances, while the large primary suite has picturesque sunrise views and two walk-in closets. The two other bedrooms and office also deliver ocean views, and all the bedrooms and living room have direct patio access. It also has a solid leasing history, as it is the only three-bedroom-plus-office unit on Ormond’s stretch of no-drive beach that allows weekly rentals. The Bent Palm Club is a quaint community with many opportunities to make memories and friends.

ADDRESS: 935 Ocean Shore Blvd., Unit 4050, Ormond Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 1,670

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 1981

PRICE: $1.1 million

CONTACT: Fran Sanders, Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors, 386-290-9719

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Make friends and memories in Bent Palm Club penthouse