Ormond Beach, FL

Make friends and memories in Bent Palm Club penthouse

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

This stunning three-bedroom, three-bath penthouse is a must see. A great place to gather with family and friends, this turnkey, fourth-floor unit has new sliding doors and windows. It boasts a total of 2,970 square feet, including 1,675 square feet of interior space and a 1,300 square foot private, fully decorated outside space with panoramic ocean views. The kitchen is well equipped with granite countertops and new high-end appliances, while the large primary suite has picturesque sunrise views and two walk-in closets. The two other bedrooms and office also deliver ocean views, and all the bedrooms and living room have direct patio access. It also has a solid leasing history, as it is the only three-bedroom-plus-office unit on Ormond’s stretch of no-drive beach that allows weekly rentals. The Bent Palm Club is a quaint community with many opportunities to make memories and friends.

ADDRESS: 935 Ocean Shore Blvd., Unit 4050, Ormond Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 1,670

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 1981

PRICE: $1.1 million

CONTACT: Fran Sanders, Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors, 386-290-9719

palmcoastobserver.com

Three-story Hunter's Ridge storage facility approved

Two communities that straddle the Volusia-Flagler County line continue to grow. The developer of Hunter’s Ridge earned Flagler County Commission approval for a planned unit development plan on May 16, enabling the owner, U.S. Capital Alliance LLC, to build a three-story, 102,000-square-foot storage facility in the community. The land had long been zoned industrial — “since the beginning of time,” according to the developer’s representative — but it’s the first industrial development in Hunter’s Ridge, and many residents had protested the proposed facility at the planning board level.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

BJ’s Wholesale Club opens in Lady Lake

Eager shoppers circled the parking lot at the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake on Friday, hoping to get a spot. On Friday, the business held its grand opening to celebrate the new location at 13585 NE 86th Path in Lady Lake. The new business is 100,000 square feet and includes a grocery section, outdoor merchandise, apparel, tech items and more. BJ’s also has a gas station and is golf cart-accessible.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Titusville mall redevelopment plan to include apartments, hotel

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Built in 1966, vacant storefronts show a mall long past its heyday, but new animation shows a major upgrade the city of Titusville and supporters are very excited about. ‘’We are hopeful that you can make that video come to life,’’ Mayor Man Diesel said....
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Step-by-step: Here’s how to build a hurricane-ready safe room

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whipping winds and rain can last for hours during a storm. With the threat of tornadoes, power outages and flying debris, conditions can quickly deteriorate with limited warning. Would you know where to go in your home if your house was compromised?. This is where a...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Historic ‘places that matter’ often hide in plain sight

Like me, you may have zipped along Magnolia Avenue in Orlando, focused on reaching Interstate 4, with no idea you were rushing past one of the city’s oldest houses. I’m talking about the block of Magnolia just past Livingston Street, where the Marriott Orlando Downtown now occupies the corner where a Travelodge sat for decades. There, in 1885, at what’s now 419 N. Magnolia, Samuel A. Robinson built a glorious home that looked out on a vast orange grove.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Four things to know when grandkids visit The Villages

As summer vacation approaches, people may see children in the community who are in town to visit family. Pam Henry, recreation manager of lifestyle, events and public relations with the Villages Recreation and Parks Department, said grandchildren are welcome all year long, especially in summertime when kids are on school break.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Restaurant in Wildwood shut down after inspector finds numerous high-priority violations

A Mexican restaurant in Wildwood was shut down after an inspector found numerous high-priority violations. Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant on Shopping Center Drive was shut down May 10 after the inspector found flies landing on steaks in a prep room and roaches crawling near the cook line, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A “stop sale” order was issued for the steaks.
WILDWOOD, FL
WESH

140,000 people to flock to Daytona Beach for rock festival

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — During race events, Daytona International Speedway often becomes a city within a city, but this weekend this city will rock with more than 90 hard rock bands on four stages over four days. With headliners including KISS, KORN, Nine Inch Nails and Guns N' Roses,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival Is Always Free, Fun And Fabulous! (June 4)

The Caribbean American Association of Lake County presents the Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival funding for scholarships and the Lake Steel Band each summer. The 9th Annual Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 4th at Waterfront Park. This year’s 9-hour one-day festival will feature a jerk cook-off competition, live music, cultural entertainment, an expanded Kid’s Zone as well as Caribbean and American foods. This free festival is open to the entire community and will open at noon.
CLERMONT, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for May 19

Three dogs and one cat have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first is Benny, an 11-month-old Anatolian Shepherd with a tan coat that was originally surrendered to the shelter in early April due to resource guarding issues with other dogs. He would need to be separated from other pups during feeding time, but he loves people and is described by HHS as a "big baby." He would do best in a home with no small animals or cats. His adoption fee is $325.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida Now Considered the Least Affordable Place to Live in the Country

Florida is now considered the least affordable place to live in the entire country. For those looking for a home in Florida, finding affordable housing may be a challenge. Click Orlando recently reported that due to soaring home prices and rent over the past year, Florida has now become the least affordable location to live in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Port Orange brush fire sends smoke toward I-95

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A brush fire broke out Tuesday morning in Volusia County, sending smoke near Interstate 95, officials said. The blaze, dubbed the Gate 5 Fire and estimated at at least 25 acres, burned in a remote area on private property in Port Orange near Williamson Boulevard, according to the Florida Forestry Service.
PORT ORANGE, FL
villages-news.com

Alligator education needed in The Villages

In light of the recent story about a dog being killed by an alligator in The Villages, I feel it is really necessary to have an education program for residents and visitors. As in this story, many people walk their dogs at water’s edge or let them run off leash, which is very dangerous for the dog. I have also heard many stories about and even witnessed residents feeding alligators in the retention ponds. They do not understand the potential harm they are putting other people in and also putting the alligator’s life in danger.
THE VILLAGES, FL
