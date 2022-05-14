ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

3rd suspect charged in 2020 murder of kidnapped Auburn teen

By Jolyn Hannah
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHD65_0fe7cwru00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6kjI_0fe7cwru00
(Thomas Green)

LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A third suspect is under arrest in connection to the September 2020 murder of an Auburn teen.

According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on May 4, 2022, Damian Timez Williams, age 30, was arrested on a capital murder indicted for the death of 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Green .

Police said Green went missing in September 2020 , and less than a week later was later discovered dead in a rural wooded area of Waverly.

According to police, prior to his murder, Green was kidnapped from the intersection of Foster Street and Clark Avenue in Auburn by three people.

Green’s body was found on Sept. 10, 2020, in the 9000 block of Lee Road 188 in Waverly, after he was reported missing on Sept 5, 2020.

Green had been multiple shot times, according to police.

Previously, Tahara Jaquay Brunson, age 41, and Marcus Okeef Wigley, age 35, both from Auburn, were arrested and charged with Capital Murder in connection to Green’s death.

Initially, Williams, along with Brunson and Wrigley, was only charged with kidnapping Green , but additional charges were added as the investigation progressed in the teen’s death.

All three suspects are being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
County
Lee County, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Waverly, AL
Lee County, AL
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Wrbl#Capital Murder#Brunson And Wrigley
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WGNO

WGNO

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy