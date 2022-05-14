ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond-by-the-sea, FL

This beachside pool home is a ‘can't miss’

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

This pristine beachside pool home is just a short walk to the beach and river in the sought-after Ormond-by-the-Sea community of Seabridge. Inside, the split, open-floor plan boasts cathedral ceilings and an updated eat-in kitchen with custom Kraftmaid maple-wood cabinets, large pantry and granite countertops. Ceramic tile flooring flows throughout the living room, dining area, hall and kitchen. Both guest bedrooms share a beautiful hall bath that can be closed off by the custom-made barn door. The large primary bedroom boasts double walk-in closets, a jetted tub, a separate tiled shower and vanity. Sliding glass doors off the living room open to the screened-in, salt-water pool and deck, and the screened two-car garage features RaceDeck diamond flooring, a separate mini split heat and AC system, custom cabinets and a workbench. The beach is so close you can hear the waves and Seabridge Park is just a few blocks away.

ADDRESS: 5 W. Sea Harbor Drive, Ormond Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 1,525

LOT SIZE: 80 feet by 125 feet

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 1987

PRICE: $569,000

CONTACT: Kathy Johnston, Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors, 267-980-3880

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: This beachside pool home is a ‘can't miss’

