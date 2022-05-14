ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

LETTER: 'Schools not fully funded'

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
Red Wing Republican Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo Sen. Goggin believes that Senate Republicans have fully funded K-9 schools over several consecutive passed budget bills, according to a Republican Eagle May 7-8 story. I’m sure virtually every school district in the state would disagree with this. Just recently the Red Wing School Board voted...

www.republicaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle

LETTER: 'Thanks to Barb Haley'

A huge thank you to Rep. Barb Haley for her leadership and determination to fix the pandemic unemployment insurance trust fund deficit. A $2.7 billion hole in the unemployment insurance fund was created by the pandemic due to forced closures and COVID-related layoffs. The enactment of this bill will retroactively...
RED WING, MN
boreal.org

Walz, legislative leaders reach deal on taxes and spending

Gov. Tim Walz waves as he delivers his state of the state address in the Minnesota House of Representative Chambers in front of senators and representatives, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Glen Stubbe | Star Tribune via AP. Minnesota lawmakers have cut a deal on how much...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Red Wing, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Red Wing, MN
Red Wing, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

For 1 Month, MN Accepting Applications For $110M In Struggling Homeowner Assistance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you among those in Minnesota currently behind on your mortgage payments? The state is giving away nearly $110 million in help. Minnesota Housing announced on Friday that the HomeHelpMN program will open for applications on Tuesday, May 17. The money will go to homeowners who are behind on mortgage or home-related expenses due to the pandemic. But sign up now, because much of the money will be awarded on a “first come, first served” basis. Applications will be accepted for just one month. The money comes from the Federal American Rescue Plan and can only be used for...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

‘The same tired talking points’: Minnesota Republicans wrestle with how to appeal to more urban, suburban voters

At the Minnesota Republican convention in Rochester on Saturday, candidates for governor spoke at length about their priorities to address crime, reduce abortion access, change election law and relax gun regulations. But another common theme among the candidates and their supporters was electability, particularly their case for winning more votes...
MINNESOTA STATE
southsidepride.com

Confrontation at the convention

“Well,” I tweeted, “now I can cross ‘being manhandled at a DFL convention’ off my bucket list.” I didn’t mean to be vague tweeting, but I was still trying to sort out exactly what had gone down and how I felt about it. It...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Flex work may start in Red Wing School District

Some Red Wing Public Schools staff may qualify for a new flexible work arrangement once it's approved, changing how they perform tasks next fall. “The COVID-19 pandemic has put remote work, telework, hybrid and flex work front and center,” Amy French, human resources manager, said at the school board workshop May 16. “The concept of flex work may be new to Red Wing, but it's definitely not new [overall]. . . Our staff have been flex working for the last two-plus years . . . and doing it successfully . . . It’s time for this change.”
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Education#Senate Republicans#Eagle#The Red Wing School Board
CBS Minnesota

GOP-Endorsed Governor Candidate Scott Jensen Says Previous Gun Control Support Was ‘Klutzy’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the main issues in statewide and local races this fall will be violent crime and gun violence. Saturday night, newly-nominated Republican candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen apologized to delegates for once being on the wrong side of the gun control issue. Back in 2017, Jensen was a first-time senator from Chaska. He stunned his Republican colleagues that year by being the co-author on two gun control measures. The first required universal background checks for gun sales and transfers and the second made it illegal for a gunowner to not report to police if a gun is...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Minnesota Unless You Love Mosquitos

Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
stcroix360.com

Tribal officials applaud plan to change derogatory names for places

Mille Lacs Band recommends replacement names for lakes to honor indigenous women. Reprinted here with permission from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Original article can be found here. Mille Lacs Band officials are applauding the federal government’s plans to change the derogatory names of places in Minnesota and across...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Hospitalization Rate Surpasses High Risk Threshold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate has climbed into high risk territory, according to the latest update from health officials. The Minnesota Department of Health puts the rate, which is a rolling seven-day average, at 8.9 admissions per 100,000 residents. The high risk threshold is 8. As of Monday, there were 436 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds. Thirty-five of those patients required intensive care. Meanwhile, the state’s case growth rate also continues to tick upward, last reported at 37.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The line for high risk is drawn at 10. MORE: With COVID Cases On A Spring Upswing, How To Tell If Your Symptoms Are Just Allergies On Tuesday, state health officials reported 4,581 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. In total, Minnesota has seen nearly 1.49 million cases and suffered 12,569 deaths. Of the eligible population, 71% have completed a vaccine series, though just about 49% are up to date with their shots, including boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Newsmaker: Jail administrator Heather Stephens enjoys meeting new people

Heather Stephens – Goodhue County jail administrator – never thought she would be in her current profession; she originally had her sights on law school. “I got into this profession by accident,” Stephens said. “I [was] set on going to law school, but I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t graduate from college with student debt.”
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 17

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,581 newly reported cases and six reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,569. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, May 16. The coronavirus variant that is...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Who’s Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker ‘Hero Pay’?

Originally published on May 12 MINNEAPOLIS – More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic. It’s known as Frontline Worker Pay or “Hero Pay.” So who is eligible and what are the requirements? The list of requirements for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay is fairly simple. You must have worked at least 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in one more or more frontline jobs. The job must not have had a virtual option, such as work from home. And you had to potentially be around people not from your house. “I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mayo Clinic sued over COVID-19 vaccine mandate terminations

(FOX 9) - Less than five months after firing more than 700 employees who failed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by its self-imposed deadline, Mayo Clinic is facing a lawsuit from one former employee. In early January the Rochester-based health system has confirmed it has fired more than 700 employees...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

New security screening at Mayo Clinic visitor entrances

(ABC 6 News) - Mayo Clinic has implemented a new weapons detection system at patient and visitor entrances across Rochester campuses, and at several Mayo Clinic Health System sites, in an effort to keep weapons out of the hospital. In a statement provided to ABC 6 News, a spokesperson for...
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

LETTER: 'Appreciation is appreciated'

We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made Teacher Appreciation Week so special. Last week we enjoyed all of the wonderful surprises that were gifted to us at Sunnyside. The handmade cards, delicious treats and meals, and generous gifts were all so appreciated. We were overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness of each of you.
RED WING, MN
Axios Twin Cities

A $250 million Edina project is under construction

A more than $250 million mixed-use project in Edina is underway after crews last week began demolishing a former U.S. Bank office building at 70th and France.Details: Developers Mortenson and Orion Investments will eventually build a 24-story, 267-unit luxury apartment tower, a 275,000-square-foot office/commercial building, a new U.S. Bank branch, and street-level retail space. Catch up fast: The developers asked for, and received, a $22 million city subsidy package from the formation of a new tax-increment financing district. That money will go toward infrastructure, a public plaza, art and a 668-stall parking ramp that can be used by the public. The subsidy, in one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the metro, stirred complaints from residents. Mortenson development executive Brent Webb told Nick that the parking ramp will serve as district parking, which could help spur more development in the area. What's ahead: The developers are working to complete the new U.S. Bank branch first before demolishing the rest of the site for the apartments and office space. That phase is expected to begin early next year, with completion in 2024, Webb said.
EDINA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy