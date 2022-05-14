Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A spunky senior named Barb

The Cleveland APL’s Pet of the Weekend is Barb, a senior sweetheart and a very special lady.

“She has a kind face and an even kinder heart,” the Cleveland APL said. “Even at 10 years old, Barb is a spunky gal with an adventurous soul who would love to hang out and go exploring with her favorite person.”

To celebrate prom season, all small mammal adoption fees are half off this weekend, and all adult dog adoption fees are reduced to $50, which includes the cost of a Cuyahoga County license. The promotion ends on Sunday, May 15.

“It’s Prom Season and the 2022 graduates of the Cleveland APL are celebrating in style,” Cleveland APL representatives said. “There are plenty of dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, and gerbils that are just waiting for their perfect match for the big dance and beyond! Whether you are a wallflower or the life of the party, our Adoptions team will help you find the right fit.”

To learn more about adopting Barb or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here .