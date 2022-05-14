ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A spunky senior named Barb

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
The Cleveland APL’s Pet of the Weekend is Barb, a senior sweetheart and a very special lady.

“She has a kind face and an even kinder heart,” the Cleveland APL said. “Even at 10 years old, Barb is a spunky gal with an adventurous soul who would love to hang out and go exploring with her favorite person.”

To celebrate prom season, all small mammal adoption fees are half off this weekend, and all adult dog adoption fees are reduced to $50, which includes the cost of a Cuyahoga County license. The promotion ends on Sunday, May 15.

“It’s Prom Season and the 2022 graduates of the Cleveland APL are celebrating in style,” Cleveland APL representatives said. “There are plenty of dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, and gerbils that are just waiting for their perfect match for the big dance and beyond! Whether you are a wallflower or the life of the party, our Adoptions team will help you find the right fit.”

To learn more about adopting Barb or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here .

Beth Gehm-Bishop
3d ago

Barb is absolutely beautiful!!! Bless her heart, I wish I could have her but I have 4 already my city limit😭 I hope and pray she gets her loving human to come along and they can DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY!!🥰💋❤🐶🐕

Related
Cleveland.com

Dusty always considered himself a lapdog: Pet Tribute

Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published on cleveland.com on weekdays from May 16-June 10. Please note that the deadline to submit new free tributes has passed. Readers can place a pet memory ad for their furry friends by calling 216-999-5555 or by going to ezads.cleveland.com.
Cleveland.com

Family of beloved felines crossed the Rainbow Bridge together: Pet Tribute

Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published on cleveland.com on weekdays from May 16-June 10. Please note that the deadline to submit new free tributes has passed. Readers can place a pet memory ad for their furry friends by calling 216-999-5555 or by going to ezads.cleveland.com.
Cleveland.com

Somebody planted a flower garden in a downtown Cleveland sidewalk hole

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Downtown Cleveland construction is nothing new, especially for those who regularly step by the Euclid Grand apartments at 1101 Euclid Ave. But today, that scene changed, when a small garden bloomed with fresh flowers on Tuesday morning... in the center of the sidewalk. An unknown gardener installed...
Invasive, toxic hammerhead worms spotted in Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An invasive species with a ferocious name has been spotted in Northeast Ohio. Sam McCoy was out in his backyard in Garrettsville Saturday, when he found a couple hammerhead worms underneath some lumber. “I knew as soon as I saw them exactly what they were,” McCoy said, mentioning he had […]
Cleveland girls open their own skin-care business in Great Lakes Mall

CLEVELAND — Seven-year-old Riley Ford-Aarons along with her sisters, 6-year-old Raveah and 10-year-old Myah-Lynn opened their own store in the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor called the Skin District Store. They sell a variety of homemade skin and self care items. “We have all natural soaps,” Riley said, “All...
Church to host first Pride event in Geauga County

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — For the first time in Geauga County, the Community Church of Chesterland will host a Pride Month celebration. The Community Church of Chesterland will host a Pride Month celebration. The celebration is June 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Chardon Square. The church hung...
This Restaurant in Berea, Ohio Has Closed

Less than a year after opening, Recharge Café, a restaurant in Berea, Ohio, has closed. In a post published on their Facebook page on May 15, 2022, Recharge Café announced that they made the difficult decision to not renew their lease at 127 West Street. They wrote:
34 USPS offices hiring for open positions in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Looking for a job? 34 United States Postal Service (USPS) locations throughout Northeast Ohio are looking to hire City Carrier Assistants. The Post Offices will host their own job fairs on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to fill immediate openings with a starting salary of $18.92 per hour.
