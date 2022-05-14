ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Huber Heights police asking for help identifying theft suspects

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Huber Heights Suspects

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying two theft suspects.

According to the police department, a female suspect met the victim of the theft in a parking lot and stole their car, gun, and credit card.

The victim advised police that the female suspect has a tattoo on her left arm, possibly a star design.

One of the suspects told the victim her name was Jessica and the male suspect said their name was Eric.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hoying at 937-237-3620 or email him at mhoying@hhoh.org.

