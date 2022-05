HUSSER—A portion of East Bell Road will be closed on Thursday, May 19, as parish crews replace a failing cross drain. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said East Bell Road will be closed between Smilin’ Acres and Briar Patch Cemetery Road by Shiloh Church of Christ on Thursday, May 19, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Crews will be changing out a cross drain to prepare for an upcoming overlay project. No traffic will be allowed in the area while crews are working on the culvert, Miller said.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO