Vehicle pursuit ends with deadly crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A shooting report and vehicle pursuit in Johns Island ended with a deadly crash early Saturday morning.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on Michelle Lane just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

According to CCSO, deputies found gunfire damage on the scene, and no one injured. While investigating, a sedan drove by the scene, and a complainant identified it as the vehicle involved in the shooting.

A CCSO deputy found the car and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver turned off the cars headlights and took off at a highspeed. “The deputy reported losing sight of the suspect vehicle and canceled the pursuit.” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The car was found crashed into a tree near Brownswood Road and Dogpatch Lane shortly after.

The responding deputy, Deputy Hickman, utilized verbal commands. When he approached the car he found the male ejected from the car and not moving. The passenger in the front seat of the vehicle also appeared not to be moving, reported Deputy Hickman.

The two people in the vehicle died at the scene.

Crews used heat devices and K-9 to identify other occupants in the vehicle and in the surrounding area.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol the vehicle, a 2007 Nissan, was traveling east on Brownswood Road to escape law enforcement.

The complainant reported that an assault rifle was involved in the shooting. A gun fitting that description was found in the vehicle.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased.

