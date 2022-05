Members of the Houston board of education held a short monthly meeting last week that included recognition of students for several year-end activities. Dr. Justin Copley, high school principal, recognized state participants in art, choir, Future Business Leaders of America, Academic Challenge, Scholar Bowl and Future Farmers of America. It is a busy time of the year for students and staff as the school year winds down. The last day of school is Thursday, May 19. Classes adjourn at 12:30 p.m.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO