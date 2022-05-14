Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick as The Bee’s Boys Prep of the Week

Readers chose a runner for Thomas Downey High School in Modesto as this week’s Modesto Bee boys Prep of the Week.

Rusty Jones won both the 100-meter and 200-meter races and helped his 4X100 relay team earn first place at the CCAL Championships. Jones also ran personal-best times in his solo races at the meet.

He finished ahead of baseball pitcher Gabrial Lopez of Central Valley and Orestimba baseball player Drake Perez, who finished second and third, respectively.

