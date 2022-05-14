ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick as The Bee’s Boys Prep of the Week

By Quinton Hamilton
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

Readers chose a runner for Thomas Downey High School in Modesto as this week’s Modesto Bee boys Prep of the Week.

Rusty Jones won both the 100-meter and 200-meter races and helped his 4X100 relay team earn first place at the CCAL Championships. Jones also ran personal-best times in his solo races at the meet.

He finished ahead of baseball pitcher Gabrial Lopez of Central Valley and Orestimba baseball player Drake Perez, who finished second and third, respectively.

Know a high school player who should be considered for Prep of the Week? Let us know: qhamilton@modbee.com or on Twitter: @Quade1095

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanislaus County, CA
Education
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Modesto, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Modesto, CA
Sports
City
Downey, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Sports
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Sports
csusignal.com

Cherry Season Has Arrived at Dell'Osso Farm

May 14 marked the beginning of cherry season at Dell'Osso Farm, located in Lathrop. For a limited time the public can participate in cherry picking at the farm. This is the first year Dell’Osso Farm has offered the event, which will run through next weekend from 9 - 3 p.m.
LATHROP, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Thomas Downey High School
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Rollover Accident on I-5 and Sullivan Road in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal rollover crash on I-5 in Merced County near the Gustine area on the afternoon of Friday, May 13, 2022. The traffic collision took place on southbound Interstate 5 at the Sullivan Road offramp and Highway 140. Details on the Fatal Rollover Crash on...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Stockton, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Stockton's canals are dotted with ocean-bound freighters, which appear out of place in this middle-of-California town. Stockton is located on a winding canal that runs inland from San Francisco Bay, while being 70 miles from the shore. It's always a good time to stop by one of Stockton's distinctive coffee shops and get a shot of caffeine.
STOCKTON, CA
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
OAKLAND, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

1K+
Followers
141
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy