Douglas County, OR

OVER TWENTY ONE PERCENT OF BALLOTS HAVE BEEN RETURNED IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver twenty-one percent of local registered voters have cast a ballot for the May Primary Election, as of late Friday. Douglas County...

Comments / 2

2d ago

Maybe there are people who don’t trust the voting process after 2020 election! I voted but I believe the state of Oregon needs to have a forensic audit in our voting of mail in ballots!

2
kqennewsradio.com

ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS – SCHOOL BOND MEASURES

All three school district bond measures being voted on in Douglas County appear headed to defeat. Unofficial Preliminary Results Tuesday night show the Roseburg School District $154 million dollar bond levy losing fifty-six percent to forty-four percent. The South Umpqua School District $20.9 million bond levy is losing sixty-six percent...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 5.16.22

Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Jo Rae Perkins, talks about her candidacy and her views on the issues. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 5 16 22.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

Voters in Three Oregon Counties to Decide on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the “Greater Idaho” movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the boundary between Idaho and Oregon.
IDAHO STATE
County
Douglas County, OR
Douglas County, OR
Elections
Douglas County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
kqennewsradio.com

TUESDAY IS ELECTION DAY IN OREGON

Tuesday is Election Day in Oregon and voters have only hours to get their ballot turned in. The state is selecting Republican and Democratic nominees for the position of Governor. The office of Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries is up for election. Statewide, a number of judicial positions are being voted on. U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is up for re-election, with candidates in both major parties seeking an opportunity to compete for his seat in November.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Questions about Oregon-Idaho boundary, taxes, tobacco and guns on local ballots

Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the “Greater Idaho” movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the boundary between Idaho and Oregon.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

COMMISSION TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING TO DISCUSS HATCHERY DECISION

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to schedule a special meeting to discuss tribal and other comments received regarding their recent North Umpqua hatchery summer steelhead decision. The vote came during a meeting on Friday. April 22nd the commission decided not to release steelhead smolts into the North...
UMPQUA, OR
kcfmradio.com

Beachcomber Closing for Rhody Days; Rehab Grants; COVID-19 Updates; Glowacki Chosen for Future; Sheriff’s Vehicle Stolen; Show and Shine Back

One of Florence’s popular destinations for the Rhododendron Festival weekend will be closed. Due to a lack of available security options the Beachcomber will be closed on Friday and Saturday during the festival. Owner Scott Weiss said it was not something that he wanted to do, but due to the tremendous amount of people that come through the doors he felt without adequate security it was taking a chance that was just not affordable.
FLORENCE, OR
#Ballots
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR DECLARES DROUGHT EMERGENCY INCLUDING FOR DOUGLAS COUNTY

On Friday, Governor Kate Brown declared a drought emergency in four Oregon counties, including Douglas. Brown’s Executive Order directs state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region. The emergency includes Baker, Wallowa and Wheeler counties as well. Brown said, “Baker, Douglas, Wallowa and Wheeler counties are facing...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Merkley visits Jackson County pipeline construction project

“It helps everyone by conserving water and making more water available throughout the irrigation district,” Merkley said, during his visit in Eagle Point. The pipeline will be used by the Rogue River Valley Irrigation District and Medford Irrigation District. It will upgrade the existing cement and earthen system known as the Hopkins Canal that stretches from Eagle Point to Little Butte Creek. The system supplies water to thousands of acres of agricultural land.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ANNUAL PEACE OFFICER MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will host a Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremony on Tuesday. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15th as Peace Officer Memorial Day and the week in which it falls, as National Police Week. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said across the United States ceremonies are being held to remember those serving in law enforcement who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 5/13 – Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Marijuana Search Warrant, Grants Pass Woman Jailed for Animal Theft

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Marijuana Search Warrant. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: May 12, 2022 REPORTING DEPUTY: Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Josephine County Measure 110 program up for approval

SALEM, Ore. -- Josephine County's Measure 110 treatment program is scheduled for state review next week. Oregon's Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) this week approved applications for drug treatment and recovery services in six more counties. They raise the state overall total to 27, including Curry, Klamath, Lake, Harney and Malheur Counties in Southern Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

“The Future of Water in the Rogue Valley” May 22, 2022 at 4 pm

The Jefferson Center Salon Series, the SOCAN Ashland Climate Action Project,. The water we have enjoyed in the Rogue Valley—for drinking, agriculture, landscaping, and industry—is not guaranteed for the future. Various threats, from climate change to human behavior are emerging. This program will address: Where does Rogue Valley water come from? How is that water being used? What threats do we face?
ASHLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

Oregon Nurses Association Files Labor Complaint Over Raises

The Oregon Nurses Association has filed a labor complaint against Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay after management gave raises to nurses without a new contract in place. The May 4 complaint accuses the hospital of an unfair labor practice and of failing to bargain in good faith by unilaterally putting wage increases for nurses in place after the union's members had rejected two offers from the hospital. The union represents nearly 300 nurses at the hospital.
COOS BAY, OR
opb.org

Endangered fish and waterfowl find refuge at the Klamath Basin’s Lakeside Farms

On a cool day in late April, a small crowd gathers around a truck-mounted water tank at Lakeside Farms, on the southeastern shore of Upper Klamath Lake. Swallows dip and dive. Traffic hums along Highway 97. All eyes are focused on the tank’s outlet, where U.S. Fish and Wildlife Science fish biologist Jane Spangler stands poised with a net. Her colleague, science coordinator Christie Nichols, opens the valve. Water gushes out; within seconds, a stream of tiny fish pours into the net.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

