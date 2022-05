SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – By now I am sure we are all familiar with the story about a certain boy wizard, but this show isn’t about that boy. This tale is about a certain school of magic, and what really happened – but from the Puffs’ point of view. Join the Springfield Community Players as the Puffs lead you through the “Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at this Certain School of Magic and Magic,” where each year the Puffs show you that well… they were there, too.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO