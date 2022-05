Michelle Yeoh has fun playing a laundrette owner transported into ever more baffling parallel worlds in this unusually touching indie sci-fi Last week, Jamie Lee Curtis sparked “internet feud” headlines when she gleefully declared on social media that her new film “out marvels any Marvel movie”. The multiverse-themed Everything Everywhere All At Once has indeed been giving Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which cost eight times as much) a run for its money, both financially and artistically. Punching way above its weight, this inventive indie pic boasts spectacular ambitions that belie its limited budget. Yet for all its madcap invention and frenzied visual wit, what drives this story of a woman trapped in a world of “laundry and taxes” is a tangible emotional wallop – that most “special” effect that franchise blockbusters so often fail to deliver.

