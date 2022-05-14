ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Some members of Congress are submitting comically illegible stock-trade disclosures — and nobody on Capitol Hill is doing anything about it

By Dave Levinthal
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUEPs_0fe7aCmG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DcMvv_0fe7aCmG00
Some federally mandated personal financial disclosure documents for Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, are all but impossible to decipher.

Reed Saxon/AP

  • Members of Congress are required by law to disclose their stock trades.
  • But some lawmakers' disclosures are almost impossible to read.
  • Government watchdogs accuse some lawmakers of engaging in 'transparency theater'.

The good news: Rep. Ro Khanna this week did better than many of his congressional colleagues when he complied with federal conflicts-of-interest law by submitting timely documents detailing more than 800 recent stock trades made on behalf of his wife, Ritu Khanna, and their dependent children.

The bad news: Most of the California Democrat's disclosures are all but unreadable, more closely resembling black blotches of ink than actual words and numbers.

Khanna's disclosures, such as they are , underscore how some members of Congress continue to struggle with the most foundational aspect — transparency — of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012 .

Their blurry, garbled, or otherwise haphazard disclosures come as Congress is actively debating whether to ban lawmakers and their families from trading individual stocks altogether, prompted in part by Insider's " Conflicted Congress " project, which revealed numerous STOCK Act violations and conflicts of interest among federal lawmakers.

Other lawmakers joining Khanna in submitting less-than-transparent financial disclosures include Rep. Doris Matsui, a fellow Democrat from California, who filed a 2020 annual financial disclosure that pushes the boundaries of legibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVlod_0fe7aCmG00
A financial disclosure from Rep. Doris Matsui, a Democrat of California.

US House of Representatives

The most recent annual financial disclosure of Rep. Michael Guest, a Republican from Mississippi, requires extreme magnification to begin deciphering its abbreviation-riddled line items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTN47_0fe7aCmG00
A financial disclosure from Rep. Michael Guest, a Republican from Mississippi.

US House of Representatives

Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican from Michigan, discloses his personal finances using pen and paper, often scratching out mistakes and leaving handwritten notes — his penmanship is distinctive — in the margins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KC8co_0fe7aCmG00
A financial disclosure from Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican from Michigan.

US House of Representatives

And for reading disclosures from Rep. Kurt Schrader, a Democrat from Oregon, it may help to have a cryptographer on hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVBkl_0fe7aCmG00
A financial disclosure from Rep. Kurt Schrader, a Democrat from Oregon.

US House of Representatives

"Publishing information in difficult to use formats defeats transparency and accountability, which is a main enforcement mechanism by which the law works," said Daniel Schuman, policy director for the nonpartisan Demand Progress Education Fund , which advocates for government transparency. "Publishing financial documents without the data is secrecy through obscurity and a form of transparency theater that fails to serve the public interest."

For Khanna, the congressman has "filed every month on time the same way in his five years in Congress and is always in full compliance," spokesperson Marie Baldassarre said. "He is committed to transparency and looking into options to make it easier to read the scan of his disclosure forms in the future. The originals he files are always very legible."

Baldassarre declined to comment on whether the Clerk of the US House of Representatives, an office in Congress that processes and publishes congressional financial disclosures, is at fault for Khanna's blocky, blurry financial documents.

Clerk of the US House of Representatives Cheryl Johnson did not respond to messages left with her office.

It is the "expectation" of the Committee on House Administration, which oversees the Clerk of the US House of Representatives, "that disclosure documents are displayed in a way that is accessible and beneficial to the public," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Committee on House Ethics, not the Clerk of the US House of Representatives, alone has the power to reject an inadequate financial disclosure made by a lawmaker or congressional staffer — a move that would be highly unusual for the committee, which has taken a decidedly permissive approach to enforcing the STOCK Act.

Members of Congress are allowed to disclose their stock trades one of two ways: digitally, using a congressionally approved online filing system, or on paper, using a pre-printed form, as Khanna does.

In formal guidance to lawmakers last year, the House Committee on Ethics said it "strongly encourages" filers to utilize the online system because it "can significantly increase the accuracy" of personal financial filings.

Electronic filings made through the House's online system are also easier for the public and press to analyze. Handwritten or scanned paper financial disclosure documents are generally not machine readible, and therefore, they require people to manually interpret and input members of Congress' financial data into a homespun database.

Last year, Insider did exactly this, compiling, analyzing and fact-checking hundreds of US House and Senate financial disclosures to create a searchable, sortable, and near-complete accounting of members of Congress' personal finances. The process took hundreds of hours.

Baldassarre previously noted that Khanna himself doesn't trade stocks — only his wife does — and that the congressman "supports a ban on stock trading that applies also to spouses."

In the meantime, keen eyesight, digital enhancements, or an old-school magnifying glass may be required to determine what Khanna's wife is buying and selling.

On April 22, for example, it appears that Khanna's dependent children had between $50,000 and $100,000 each in Pfizer, Walt Disney, Meta Platforms, and Bank of America stock purchased on their behalf, among numerous other stocks.

Ritu Khanna also reported purchasing up to $15,000 worth of stock in Yandex, a Russian internet company, a few weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 51

John LaBrasca
3d ago

Looks like they are trying to cover up there inside information they can see as a member of congress. There’s laws against that. We need to enforce the law.

Reply(5)
32
relay
3d ago

And you just figured that out that’s good reporting right there. Do you think A politician is going to say anything bad about another politician for fear of their own miss deeds come out.

Reply
25
Mr. Barry Soetoro
3d ago

Because they’re all in a club and we’re not. They get to do what they want and we just need to shut up and not question anything…

Reply(1)
19
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Mississippi State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

More bombshells for Jan. 6 committee before June hearings

The Jan. 6 committee may seek testimony from additional lawmakers as soon as next week, ahead of blockbuster TV hearings that kick off next month, Axios has learned. Driving the news: Chiefs of staff and other aides to members of the House select committee were told Friday on their weekly call with committee staff to brace for more bombshells ahead of the June 9 start to public hearings, according to two sources on the call.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doris Matsui
Person
Ro Khanna
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Fred Upton
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi blasts 'outrageous and inexcusable FAA mistake' that led US Capitol police to issue evacuation order over harmless military flight dropping Army skydivers at Nationals baseball game

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is blaming the Federal Aviation Administration after the US Capitol Police evacuated the Capitol complex in an embarrassing mix-up over a plane carrying US military skydivers. Capitol Police on Wednesday evening falsely identified the small aircraft as a 'probable threat,' when in reality it was carrying...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Democrat
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy