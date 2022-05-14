ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future's 'I Never Liked You' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 14 (UPI) -- Rapper Future's I Never Liked You is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is The Weeknd's FM, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Miranda Lambert's Palomino at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Durk's 7220 at No. 6, the Encanto soundtrack at No. 7, NoCap's Mr. Crawford at No. 8, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 9 and Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 10.

