ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistique, MI

Tour the UP: How Manistique came to be

By Haley Schoengart
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jj6Ks_0fe7ZdIs00

MANISTIQUE, Mich. ( WJMN ) — The lumber industry put Manistique on the map when a group of investors from New York discovered an abundance of some specific trees in the area in the mid-19th century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORjXM_0fe7ZdIs00

“Around 1880, there was only like 400 or 500 people here,” Larry Peterson, president of the Schoolcraft County Historical Society, said. “The lumber industry, there was so much white pine and they built another sawmill. At one time, there was three sawmills here. …They made all kinds of lumber for sale but they also made sashes, shingles, you name it; if it could be made out of wood, they produced it.”

After a devastating fire in 1893, the 20th century brought many new industries and innovations to the area.

“During World War I, there was a bigger demand for all of these products,” Peterson said. “The chemical companies extracted acetone from the lumber and they actually used that as a form of ammunition (in the war); it was more of a smokeless ammunition. So they had government contracts, and there were 400 or 500 people working at the chemical company and of course the (Goodwillie Bros.) Box Factory, they had government contracts. So it was really a boom time during World War I.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3v2z_0fe7ZdIs00
The Acetone building of the Charcoal Company of America, originally the company was known as the Manistique Iron Company. (1887 – 1923)

Following World War I, Manistique endured financial hardships and a flood that nearly wiped out the whole downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkeFK_0fe7ZdIs00
The Manistique Pulp and Paper Mill.

“The one bright spot was that the paper mill was built and of course, they built the Siphon Bridge at that time and the flume along the Manistique River,” Peterson said. “The paper mill used mostly pulpwood, balsam and spruce, not the pine, and so that employed a lot of people.”

Like the paper mill, many pieces of Manistique history can still be seen today.

“The water tower was built in 1922 and it was basically Benjamin Gero, who had a newspaper here and he was a businessman, started out as a lumber scaler,” Peterson said. “He owned the first automobile in Manistique. He had the first automobile dealership here starting in 1901. He had his fingers in lots of different things. He became mayor in the 1920s. And when it came time to do something about Manistique’s water system, so he didn’t want to just have an old run-of- the-mill water tower. He wanted something special so he insisted on the brick water tower that we have today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcoeY_0fe7ZdIs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9qra_0fe7ZdIs00

The Schoolcraft County Historical Society has hundreds of interesting artifacts in its collection. Many agree that the ultimate historical find was the first edition of the Schoolcraft County Pioneer.

“Wright Clarke came into Manistique in 1880 and he had been employed at the Escanaba Iron Port and also the Marquette Mining Journal,” Peterson said. “When he came here from Escanaba, he started up a newspaper. The lumber company pretty much set him up with a newspaper office and he bought a printing press.”

Clarke published his first edition of the newspaper on April 29, 1880. The newspaper was published on cloth to increase durability and allow people to easily share the paper with others.

After almost 140 years, Peterson was contacted by a distant relative of Clarke’s from Connecticut saying she had many items related to Schoolcraft County history, including a first-edition copy of the Schoolcraft County Pioneer.

“When I got it, it was in a small 3×5 envelope all folded up and of course, I very carefully unfolded it and looked at it,” Peterson said. “I wrapped it up in acid-free paper and long story short, the newspaper ended up being sent to Washington D.C. It was sent to a cloth conservator, who washed it and put it in a box for display, that archival material. It’s beautiful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NObhL_0fe7ZdIs00

The Schoolcraft County Historical Society will be renovating the old Manistique Lumber Company warehouse in order to safely display all of its historical exhibits and artifacts. To raise the funds for the move and renovations, it is selling 12×12 and 12×24 granite tiles, which will be placed on the exterior wall of the museum as a memorial to loved ones or to a family business. To buy a tile, click here .

You can visit the Schoolcraft County Historical Society at its museum Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the Schoolcraft County Historical Society, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brewery awarded 3 medals at 2022 World Expo of Beer

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – A brewery in the Upper Peninsula was awarded three medals at this year’s World Expo of Beer. Out of Escanaba, Upper Hand Brewery won awards for its Upper Hand Light, UPA, and Sugarbush Maple Lager. The World Expo of Beer festival takes place every year...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WOOD TV8

Tour the UP: Beneath the emerald waters of Kitch-iti-kipi

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Tucked away in Palms Book State Park lies one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.P. John Bellaire, a Manistique businessman came across Kitch-iti-kipi, also known as the Big Spring, in 1926. “John Bellaire was a lumberman in Seney, Michigan and when the lumber ran out he bought […]
MANISTIQUE, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

This Is Why Dead Fish Are Popping Up All Over Michigan Beaches

For the past few weeks I've seen many groups on Facebook share photos of dead fish which are popping up all over Michigan beaches from Traverse City to the shores of Lake Michigan. Many people have been asking why there are so many of them, why they died and what can be done about them. The cause has been the biggest concern but it turns out it may be nothing more than a fish who isn't adapted to our waters making its way into our lakes, as one person suggested:
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

UPDATE: 2,500 Acre Blue Lakes Fire Now 98% Contained

A wildfire near Blue Lakes Road in Cheboygan and Montmorency Counties is now 98% contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fire crews are at the scene and are working to connect remaining gaps in the containment line. The final estimate of the fire’s size is about 2,516 acres.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manistique, MI
Lifestyle
City
Manistique, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Escanaba, MI
State
Connecticut State
City
Schoolcraft, MI
County
Schoolcraft County, MI
WLUC

TV6 Weather on Demand - Monday, 05/16/2022

Great Lakes Log Crafters Association member retires. Ceremony for fallen officers held at Manistique High. Ceremony for fallen officers held at Manistique High School. Two high school students guaranteed pot-college jobs. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two high school students were guaranteed post-college jobs. What you need to know for walleye...
JOBS
travelawaits.com

The Special July Festival You’ll Want To Experience In Michigan

Michigan is the world’s leading producer of Montmorency tart cherries, growing 70 percent of the United States’ supply of them. Situated on Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay, Traverse City, known as the Cherry Capital of the World, presents the National Cherry Festival. You’ll find sweet and fresh...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulp And Paper#The Up#Automobile#Goodwillie Bros#Box Factory
Fox17

Registration opens for DNR's 'Becoming an Outdoors Woman' program

Registration is now open for the DNR's "Becoming an Outdoors Woman" program. The sessions are June 3-5 and August 26-28 and take place in Marquette and Roscommon counties. Program Coordinator Michelle Zellar joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share more about what's available through the program. The program...
ROSCOMMON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Crews contain wildfire in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE 1:25 p.m.) A fire North of Strombolis Road in Grand Traverse County has been contained, according to crews with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. People are still being asked to avoid the area. ------------------------------------------------------ GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fire Crews...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
UpNorthLive.com

YMCA West will be closed on Tuesday, May 17

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse Bay YMCA West location will be closed on Tuesday, May 17 due to a water main break on Silver Lake Road. The Grand Traverse County Health Department has directed the YMCA to close while the Department of Public Works shut off water to make extensive repairs to a water main break south of the West YMCA.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

The Best Towns in Michigan to Tour on Your Bike

My wife and I love riding our mountain bikes. We really like the River Trail in Lansing and we also hit trails at county parks too. When we travel together or with the kids, we love to bring the bikes so we can explore. Having a bike is an easy way to check out unfamiliar territory, just bring a lock and lock it to a tree.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Traverse City Horse Shows Issues Statement Regarding Summer 2022 Season

Traverse City Horse Shows (TCHS) issued a public statement on Monday afternoon regarding its upcoming summer event slate. The statement was a response to Acme Township’s recent announcement that TCHS would face suspension of its newly-granted special use permit if it fails to resolve a number of conditions laid forth by the township. Were the permit to be suspended, TCHS would effectively be required to cancel its summer 2022 season.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

COVID Cases Spread Across Northern Michigan

COVID deaths have hit one million nationwide and the number of cases is rising again here in northern Michigan. Just a few weeks ago, Grand Traverse County was the only one in the region to see high community level for COVID. But now eight other counties in our area have joined that list. Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan Interim Health Officer Dan Thorell says, “COVID cases are increasing. We’re continuing to see the BA.2 variant of Omicron take its toll.”
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy