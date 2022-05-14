Warren County Mother Pleads Guilty In Child Drowning Case
By Erie News Now
wnynewsnow.com
3 days ago
WARREN (Erie News Now) – A Warren County mother has pleaded guilty to charges filed after her toddler went missing in August and drowned in the Allegheny River. Patti Jo Vargason, 40, of Tidioute, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of endangering the welfare of a child....
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month. Kylie Germello was reported missing by her mom after she was last seen on April 27 at around 11 a.m. leaving her home in Crabtree. Police said she’s believed...
Tinder was blamed for a fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend in Girard Township last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It started as a call for a domestic incident May 10 around 12:45 p.m. Trooper said they discovered the pair got into a physical fight after the girlfriend discovered...
Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police responded to the area of Mason Street, Rockland Township, Venango County, for a report of an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a known male had accidentally shot himself in the hand while loading his pistol. The...
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say randomly attacked a mother and her toddler in a West Mifflin parking lot. The woman was on her way to Giant Eagle with her three-year-old when police say 28-year-old Lance Daniels approached them and started yelling, accusing her of making reports that he had previously “raped” her.
A teenager accused of firing more than 50 gunshots earlier this year will not face attempted homicide charges under a plea deal. Deangelo Troop Jr., 16, is accused of allegedly firing 56 gunshots at two other teenagers in February 2022. No one was injured from this shooting, however the gunshots struck and damaged a Catholic […]
TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – A Jackson Center man is facing felony charges after reportedly attempting to illegally purchase a firearm. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 42-year-old Michael Lynn Strohl in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Saturday, April 23, 2022:
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man who shot and killed his wife while two kids were home last year was sentenced up to 40 years. Chad Busch 34, was sentenced to serve between 20 to 40 years in state prison for killing 30-year-old Tiffany Busch, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office. […]
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Crime scene tape and red and blue lights marked the street that’s the scene of the first homicide of the year in the city of New Castle. “Our goal every year obviously is no homicides. But unfortunately, we lost a young man last night. So it’s disappointing and frustrating,” said Chief Robert Salem.
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to identify the suspects in the theft of a tractor in Crawford County. The tractor was located at Miller's Area Shopper Auction at 4177 U.S. Highway 19, Cochranton, on May 13, and was taken sometime between 11 p.m. that night and 7 a.m. the next morning, according to troopers.
A 6-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head on Sunday, May 15, authorities say. Police and EMS were called to reports of a child suffering from "a gunshot wound to the head" in the 400 block of Johnston Avenue, Pittsburgh just before 8:25 p.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
One person is hospitalized after crashing into a building Monday night. The accident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of W. 21st St. According to Erie Police, the driver of the car crashed into another car before running into a building. The driver who ran into the building was unconscious and […]
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Drug Task Force made a major drug bust that resulted in two arrests in Lower Burrell on May 13. Officers executed search warrants on two homes and seized the following:. At a home on Thor Drive, officers said they found:. Kel-Tec 12-gauge...
JAMESTOWN – Three men were charged with criminal possession of a weapon Monday afternoon, after reports of a menacing complaint. Jamestown Police were advised of a menacing that occurred with a pistol on Grandin Street on the city’s westside. Officers were told that the suspects pointed a pistol...
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said during a news conference Sunday that the man arrested in the homicide of 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.,, has been placed on suicide watch. The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was placed on suicide watch because he made an apparent threat to kill himself after carrying out the attack at the Tops grocery store. Said Garcia: “Because of his actions yesterday taking the assault rifle and putting it under his chin, he’s on suicide watch. So he’s on direct observation by our deputies, video surveillance, and he’s in a unit separated from all other incarcerated individuals. His travels throughout the facility will be by himself, along with two deputies and a sergeant. He will be treated as everyone else is treated in the Erie County Holding Center, humanely and with respect and will receive correctional health and mental health help as needed.”
A Jamestown man was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of drugs and a stolen handgun during a traffic stop late Monday morning on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle on Kingsbury Street near Spring Street Extension for traffic violations just after 11:00 AM. Officers say they found a front seat passenger, 37-year-old Bart Bartlett, was sought on outstanding Jamestown City Court warrants. They also found that Bartlett was allegedly in possession of a quantity of fentanyl, a digital scale, a Smith & Wesson revolver, and .22 caliber long-rifle bullets. Police say the gun was reported stolen out of Fredonia. Bartlett was arrested for 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property, 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was jailed pending arraignment.
Erie Police are continuing to search for a suspect after a 43-year-old was shot multiple times on Saturday morning. On May 14 around 9:30 a.m., Erie Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of Warfel Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 43-year-old male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Deputy Chief Rick […]
