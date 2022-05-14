Warren County Mother Pleads Guilty In Child Drowning Case

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said during a news conference Sunday that the man arrested in the homicide of 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.,, has been placed on suicide watch. The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was placed on suicide watch because he made an apparent threat to kill himself after carrying out the attack at the Tops grocery store. Said Garcia: “Because of his actions yesterday taking the assault rifle and putting it under his chin, he’s on suicide watch. So he’s on direct observation by our deputies, video surveillance, and he’s in a unit separated from all other incarcerated individuals. His travels throughout the facility will be by himself, along with two deputies and a sergeant. He will be treated as everyone else is treated in the Erie County Holding Center, humanely and with respect and will receive correctional health and mental health help as needed.”

