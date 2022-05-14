ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento family hopes to find cure for son’s rare disease

elkgrovelagunanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento boy facing a rare disease is not going to let that stop him from living his life. In fact, his family is so determined to give him a good life they’ve created a nonprofit in hopes of finding a cure one day. Aarav Khalasi, a...

elkgrovelagunanews.com

FOX40

My Sister’s House celebrates 20 years of being a safe haven in Sacramento

(KTXL) — May is Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and over the weekend, My Sister’s House in Sacramento celebrated 20 years of serving as a safe haven for people in the Sacramento area, including the AAPI community impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.  On Monday, FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with recently-retired Executive […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Eric Rucker named KTXL Weekend Anchor, one of several recent on-air moves

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KTXL/FOX40 has named veteran journalist Eric Rucker the station’s new Weekend Evening Anchor. For more than 10 years, Rucker has covered the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto market extensively, reporting on a wide variety of topics, including severe and extreme weather, wildfires, crime and public safety, politics and government, and other important community issues.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Galt Police: DNA points to deceased suspect in 1988 cold-case

Galt, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and the Galt Police Department announced they have identified a suspect in a murder case from 1988. Authorities said advances in DNA analysis technology lead them to identify Terry Bramble as the lead suspect in the murder of...
GALT, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Black leaders, experts in Northern California react to Buffalo mass shooting

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Though the Buffalo mass shooting took place more than 2000 miles away, leaders and experts say it potentially impacts Black Americans across the country, including those here in Sacramento. As someone who grew up in the Civil Rights era San Joaquin area NAACP President Bobby Bivens...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Car drives into a restaurant in Rocklin while diners are still inside

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A car drove into Sully’s Bar and Restaurant in Rocklin Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Rocklin Firefighters Facebook page. An employee of the restaurant that spoke with FOX40 said that a few diners were inside of the restaurant at the...
ROCKLIN, CA
Mountain Democrat

From homeless to Texas

After being addicted to methamphetamine and homeless in Placerville for about 15 years 51-year-old Chuck Boyer says he has turned his life around. A little more than two years ago Boyer’s brother called from Cleveland, Texas, offering to help. His brother provided him a one-way ticket from Sacramento to Texas so he could live with him.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Zoo Welcomes Mae-Lynne, A Linne’s Two-Toed Sloth

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Zoo is now home to a new sloth. On Monday, the zoo announced that Mae-Lynne had moved in. The two-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth moved from the Ellen Trout Zoo in Texas. “She is inquisitive, lively, and after thoroughly exploring her new home in the newly updated saki monkey exhibit, she has already picked out the best napping spots,” the zoo said in a statement. Zookeepers say Mae-Lynne’s favorite foods include fruits, flowers, and mulberry browse. Visitors are being encouraged to come see her during feeding times around the 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. hours, since that’s when she’ll be most lively. The zoo was previously home to another two-toed sloth named Edwina.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Three people arraigned for $127,000 of insurance fraud in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arraigned Monday on multiple felony counts of insurance fraud after a joint investigation, according to the California Department of Insurance.  According to a news release, Troy Williams, 49, of Angels Camp, Nanci Morman, 68, of Somerset, and John Allison, 63, of Rocklin, allegedly conspired to illegally lower their […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

1 dead, 1 in custody following fight near Roseville homeless facility

A homicide investigation continues in Roseville, after one man was killed and another has been arrested following an altercation Monday. According to initial reports, Roseville police responded to reports of an altercation at approximately 3 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue, outside of the Hampton Inn and Suites building. The former hotel is presently a Project Roomkey facility, with plans in the works to convert it into permanent housing for the homeless.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Sad’: Community Speaks To Step-Mother Changing Plea in Roman Lopez Case

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – It’s a story that gripped the town for months. In 2020, police found Roman Lopez dead inside the family’s basement before arresting his father and stepmother nearly a year later. Jordan and Lindsay Piper originally pleaded not guilty last November. But on Monday, Lindsey Piper changed her not guilty plea to a no-contest plea inside an El Dorado County Superior Courthouse. The stepmother’s plea change means she faces 15 years to life for second-degree murder. A judge said she could be eligible for parole after serving that time. She still faces other charges including child abuse, poisoning and torture. “It’s sad,” said...
PLACERVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Two men killed in separate shootings in same Stockton neighborhood

STOCKTON, Calif. — There have been two separate deadly shootings, two victims, in the last two months, in the same location, according to the Stockton Police Department. Authorities say the area is known for its gang violence. The latest incident claimed the life of 20-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, whose family...
STOCKTON, CA
blackchronicle.com

Downtown Sacramento shooting: What we know and latest updates

May 11, 8:13 p.m.: ATF offers $10,000 reward for information on shooting suspect. Officials are now offering a $10,000 reward for information on the current whereabouts of Mtula Payton. The 27-year-old Payton is wanted for murder by Sacramento Police in connection with the April 3 mass shooting on K Street...
SACRAMENTO, CA

