Sacramento family hopes to find cure for son’s rare disease

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Zoo is now home to a new sloth.
On Monday, the zoo announced that Mae-Lynne had moved in. The two-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth moved from the Ellen Trout Zoo in Texas.
“She is inquisitive, lively, and after thoroughly exploring her new home in the newly updated saki monkey exhibit, she has already picked out the best napping spots,” the zoo said in a statement.
Zookeepers say Mae-Lynne’s favorite foods include fruits, flowers, and mulberry browse.
Visitors are being encouraged to come see her during feeding times around the 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. hours, since that’s when she’ll be most lively.
The zoo was previously home to another two-toed sloth named Edwina.
