Sacramento family hopes to find cure for son’s rare disease

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parents across the country are growing increasingly worried about where their baby’s next bottle will be coming from. More than 43% of the most popular brands are sold out at stores across the nation, according to Datasembly. But what can parents do if they can’t get their hands on their baby’s formula? “This formula shortage is absolutely an emergency for the united states; however, here in California, our supplies of formula are better than in other states across the country,” said Dr. Adrienne Hoyt-Austin. Dr. Hoyt-Austin is a lactation consultant with UC Davis Children’s Hospital, and while she says we...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO