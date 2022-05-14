ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Melania Trump says Anna Wintour was 'biased' because she put first lady Jill Biden on the cover of Vogue

By Yelena Dzhanova
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eL4j9_0fe7YFQB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130rQt_0fe7YFQB00
Left: Melania Trump. Right: Anna Wintour.

Left: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin; Right: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

  • Melania Trump said Anna Wintour is "biased" because she put Jill Biden on the cover of Vogue.
  • Trump never appeared on a Vogue cover in her capacity as first lady.
  • "They're biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious," she told Fox Nation.

Melania Trump on Friday accused Anna Wintour of bias because Jill Biden made the cover of Vogue magazine and she never did as first lady.

Pete Hegseth, the television host who interviewed Trump for Fox Nation, told her that Kamala Harris has been featured on Vogue's cover before she was sworn in as vice president. Michelle Obama was also on the Vogue cover three times , and Hillary Clinton made it once as first lady, Hegseth noted.

"Yet with your business background and your fashion background and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue. Why the double standard?" Hegseth asked Trump.

"They're biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious," she said in her first interview since leaving the White House. "And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue."

Vogue's cover issue with the current first lady ran in print in August 2021, just months after Joe Biden took office.

Trump did make the cover of Vogue in February 2005 , just a month after marrying Donald Trump. The magazine at the time featured Trump in her wedding dress.

Conservative news outlets like Fox News have pointed out that Republican first ladies have not made the cover of Vogue in its history.

Laura Bush, Barbara Bush, and Nancy Reagan were photographed for Vogue but never made the cover as first ladies, Fox News said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 289

Cinda Rapp
3d ago

This Trump family is so full of jealousy-inspired vindictiveness. Can’t she be happy with what she has? Victim, victim, victim. She had her Diamond studded and wedding covers. That’s what’s important to her, so why make a joke out of her first ladiness on Vogue? It was a good decision, but it shows how low the Trump’s goals are…I’m a model, I’m pretty, I married Donald so I deserve a cover. Yuck. Again.

Reply(4)
127
Janet Cable
3d ago

Jill Biden is much more attractive than you. She has a natural beauty….you’re all fake…stiff looking. Artificial smile.

Reply(41)
106
Denis Vandenboom
3d ago

MELANIA tremendous Woman, sold Her soul and body to Trumpy. She was about to BE deported. Her Visa was up. But fell in LOVE . YA RIGHT !!!!!

Reply(1)
44
