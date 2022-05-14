Melania Trump says Anna Wintour was 'biased' because she put first lady Jill Biden on the cover of Vogue

Left: Melania Trump. Right: Anna Wintour. Left: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin; Right: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Melania Trump said Anna Wintour is "biased" because she put Jill Biden on the cover of Vogue.

Trump never appeared on a Vogue cover in her capacity as first lady.

"They're biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious," she told Fox Nation.

Melania Trump on Friday accused Anna Wintour of bias because Jill Biden made the cover of Vogue magazine and she never did as first lady.

Pete Hegseth, the television host who interviewed Trump for Fox Nation, told her that Kamala Harris has been featured on Vogue's cover before she was sworn in as vice president. Michelle Obama was also on the Vogue cover three times , and Hillary Clinton made it once as first lady, Hegseth noted.

"Yet with your business background and your fashion background and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue. Why the double standard?" Hegseth asked Trump.

"They're biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious," she said in her first interview since leaving the White House. "And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue."

Vogue's cover issue with the current first lady ran in print in August 2021, just months after Joe Biden took office.

Trump did make the cover of Vogue in February 2005 , just a month after marrying Donald Trump. The magazine at the time featured Trump in her wedding dress.

Conservative news outlets like Fox News have pointed out that Republican first ladies have not made the cover of Vogue in its history.

Laura Bush, Barbara Bush, and Nancy Reagan were photographed for Vogue but never made the cover as first ladies, Fox News said.