The 37th annual Clarkston Community Awards were held May 11 at the Clarkston Community Church with eight awards being handed out to various members of the community. Andrew Herrmann was named Youth of the Year, Jeffrey Chamberlain Citizen of the Year, David Murphy Adult/Youth Volunteer of the Year, Emma Davis-Donnay the Business Person of the Year, Wayne Jones the Lifetime Achievement Award, Drew’s Home of Clarkston and St. Daniel’s Knights of Columbus the Community Enhancement Award, the Sashabaw Plains Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Independence Township the Community Collaboration Award, and Alex’s Market the Community Beautification and Preservation Award. Photo: Matt Mackinder.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO