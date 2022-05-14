ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Firefighters and police rescue man from water at Ocean Beach Park

By Erica Moser
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

New London — City firefighters and police early Saturday morning rescued a man who was in 48-degree water for about 20 minutes at Ocean Beach Park, according to a news release from the New London Fire Department.

The fire department was dispatched about 6:30 a.m. for what it described as an emotionally distressed man in the water off the rocks. All 16 firefighters on duty responded, donning cold-water suits and using an inflatable boat.

The department said firefighter Jason Erban entered the water tethered to a rope and pulled the man to shore. Other firefighters and police officers assisted the man onto a rock jetty, and crews began treating the man for hypothermia.

Battalion Chief Jonathan Paige said the man remained conscious the entire time. The man was taken via fire department ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, and Paige said he was in stable condition when dropped off.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Waterford Fire Boat initially were requested, but the request was canceled once the man was out of the water.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New London, CT
Accidents
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New London, CT
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
398
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy