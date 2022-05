The city of Lorain continues to work through ways it will deal with short-term lodging that have popped up over the last year or so. The topic became a center of focus when property owners on East Erie Avenue complained that houses located near their property were being rented out as short-term lodging sites bringing transients into the neighborhood which they said could lead to large parties and even gun violence.

