The Milwaukee Brewers look to secure a series win and extend their lead in the NL Central when they close out a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves in Wisconsin. The Brewers now hold a multi-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in second place. They regained their footing after dropping a few games to the Reds and Braves last week by beating up on the Marlins over the weekend. With the lowly Nats next on the schedule, the Brewers will try to carry their momentum through Atlanta into the weekend.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO