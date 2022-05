WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is on the move, bringing a chance for scattered thunderstorms and eventually, some cooler temperatures for much of the state on Friday. The highest chance for some severe weather will be along and to the north of I-70. Later into the evening, some storms will develop farther south, but those are unlikely to be severe.

WICHITA, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO