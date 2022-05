Gianna Anzalone of Jackson is one of the newest members of Alpha Epsilon Delta, a national honor society and service organization dedicated to the encouragement and recognition of excellence in pre-professional health scholarship. Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa., welcomed 26 new members to the Pennsylvania Nu chapter of Alpha Epsilon Delta at a ceremony held on April 3. Membership is based on each student’s scholastic achievement and applications are open to all students who have completed at least three semesters of a pre-professional health program.

