Lubbock, TX

City of Lubbock hosting De-Stress Fest for Mental Health Awareness Month

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The City of Lubbock Health Department, Prevention Resource Center Region 1, Hub City Outreach Center and the H.E.A.R.D. Coalition are hosting De-Stress Fest at Maggie Trejo Supercenter...

Covenant Medical Center to host hiring event on May 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) —The following is a press release from Covenant Health:. On Thursday, May 19 Covenant Medical Center will host a hiring event at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. For those interested in attending, the hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on...
UMC helps introduce a new era to the Chatman Hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:. Recently, UMC Health System reached out to begin the process of restarting the Chatman Memorial Center corporation (CMC) with the desire to support the neighborhood around the Chatman Hospital with health-related services and to carry on the Chatman name by completely renovating this historical landmark.
Covenant Children’s releases information on infant formula shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:. Since February of 2022, there has been ongoing concern regarding the shortage of infant formula due to a voluntary recall in many recognized brands of powdered infant formula produced in a Michigan plant. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates commercial infant formulas to make sure they meet the minimum nutritional and safety requirements of our infants.
What one church in Lubbock says they’re doing for further security

LUBBOCK, Texas– South Plains Church of Christ Preaching Minister, Jim Brewer, said that churches across the country have been the target for mass shootings. As unfortunate, the reality, Brewer said it’s more important than ever that people feel safe to worship. “We certainly want people to feel a...
FMX 94.5

Specialty Dessert Shop in Lubbock Makes Tough Decision to Close

Back in January 2022, we told you about a new dessert shop that was opening up. Now, four months later, we've learned some sad news about the business. If you've never heard of this place, it's called Sweet & Fluffy. They serve up mini Dutch pancakes and Aguas Frescas with a twist. They're a locally-owned and operated spot that just moved to Lubbock, Texas from Salt Lake City, Utah a few months ago. They've always had the vision to open a storefront seven days a week, and their dream finally came true.
City of Lubbock names Kristen Sager as new Director of Planning

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The Director of Planning oversees the Planning and Zoning Department which is responsible for planning, developing, and managing functions of land use planning as well as zoning regulations. The Planning Department is responsible for the implementation of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, Plan Lubbock 2040. The Department is charged with leading some of the efforts to implement the recommendations from the Plan which include establishing a Neighborhood Planning Program to create a series of master plans for neighborhoods beginning with neighborhoods in north and east Lubbock and revising the zoning, subdivision, and other land related ordinances into a Unified Development Code (UDC).
Element kicks off 2022 Summer Showcase Concert Series on May 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:. The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series kicks off its season on Thursday, May 19 with Element!. Element has been keeping the funk alive in Lubbock since 2004....
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet French

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet French, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two year old Rottweiler. Staff says he’s super sweet and goofy and has lots of energy. French loves humans, but doesn’t like to share attention so it might be best if he’s the only dog in the house at first. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
FMX 94.5

Buc-ee’s Deal Not Official in Amarillo, What Does That Mean for Lubbock?

Back in February, we told you that the City of Amarillo officially approved a Buc-ee's to open. However, it's not that simple. We all thought it was a done deal because the Amarillo City Council vote unanimously to approve a Buc-ee's Travel Center at the southeast corner of E I-40 and Airport Blvd. New information from MyHighPlains.com claims officials from Buc-ee's told them they have not yet purchased land in Amarillo. They told them that "there is a land dispute among the current owners of the property."
AMARILLO, TX
Korn and Evanescence coming to Lubbock, United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, Texas – The “nu metal” 90s bands, Korn and Evanescence, will be performing on Wednesday, September 7 at the FMX 41st Birthday Bash at Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena. Korn were the founders of the “nu metal” genre in 1993. Evanescence joined the club in 1995,...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock resident shot at when answering the door

LUBBOCK, Texas — On May 12, around 3:00 a.m. one Lubbockite answered the door to senseless gun violence. The victim asked EverythingLubbock.com to hide their identity for safety concerns. “The doorbell rang once,” they said. “I wasn’t going to answer because its three in the morning.” The victim said there were a total of three […]
Lubbock woman stabs man, says it was an accident

LUBBOCK, Texas – A woman was arrested on Thursday and accused of stabbing someone on the 1300 Block of 65th Street, according to a report by the Lubbock Police Department. Maria Rodriguez, 20, was charged with aggravated assault. According to the report, Rodriguez said, “It was an accident and...
KCBD

On Trial: Man accused of wedging pacifier in infant’s throat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Testimony will resume Tuesday morning in the trial for a man accused of choking a six-month-old in 2018. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Rico Martinez wedged an entire pacifier so far down the child’s throat, first responders could not see it to remove it. Martinez, who was...
