City of Lubbock hosting De-Stress Fest for Mental Health Awareness Month

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The Director of Planning oversees the Planning and Zoning Department which is responsible for planning, developing, and managing functions of land use planning as well as zoning regulations. The Planning Department is responsible for the implementation of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, Plan Lubbock 2040. The Department is charged with leading some of the efforts to implement the recommendations from the Plan which include establishing a Neighborhood Planning Program to create a series of master plans for neighborhoods beginning with neighborhoods in north and east Lubbock and revising the zoning, subdivision, and other land related ordinances into a Unified Development Code (UDC).

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO