Harris County, TX

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Need the Public’s Help in Identifying the Deceased

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Dept: 0611150-22Q NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/91236. Recovery Location: 2104 Canal Street, Houston, TX 77003. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 5’6”. Weight: 158 lbs. Age: Adult (middle age) Race: White or...

Comments

Ralph Erick Tyree-Dillard
3d ago

There's got to be software available, that uses facial recognition, to be able reproduce what a John or Jane Doe would look like alive for use for public identifying purposes. especially when you already have a body in possession. I can only imagine what it must be like to be surfing the web, only to suddenly see your parent, spouse, sibling, or child's actual dead face/morgue shot staring back at you. technology can help achieve the same result while showing some empathy for the next of kin.

Reply(3)
22
fox26houston.com

Body of elderly missing woman with dementia found in Harris Co.

HOUSTON - The search for a missing woman, who authorities said had dementia, has ended with a tragic discovery. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Edna Jackson, 82, was found dead Monday afternoon, one day after she was reported missing. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she was found on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman with dementia reported missing found dead

HOUSTON - UPDATE - Edna Jackson was located Monday afternoon and is deceased. Authorities are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in north Harris County. Edna Jackson was last seen on Sunday, May 15, in the 100 block of Cypress Station Drive, Houston, TX 77090. Authorities say...
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested for Assaulting a Victim at The Splashtown Water Park

SPRING, TX -- On May 15, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Hurricane Harbor Splashtown located in the 21300 block of the North Freeway in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved was identified as Crystal Labree. Further investigation revealed that she assaulted another...
SPRING, TX
KHOU

Rising homicide rates in Houston, Harris County

HOUSTON — Law enforcement agencies across the Houston area spent the weekend responding to shootings and other acts of violence. It's the latest sign showing an alarming rise in the homicide rate. A look at the numbers shows homicides are up in Houston. As of 7 a.m. Monday morning,...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW SPLENDORA PD INTERDICTION UNIT RECOVERS STOLEN CAR

The Splendora Police Criminal Interdiction Unit observed a stolen vehicle out of Houston Police Department on Interstate 69 near Fostoria Rd. Units attempted to conduct a high-risk stop on the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield to the officer’s lights and the pursuit ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle at high rates of speed leading into Humble. Humble Police were able to successfully deploy spikes strips deflating two of the vehicle’s tires. The driver still continued to drive at high rates of speed on Interstate 69 towards Rankin Rd. The driver then hit a curb causing the vehicle to become disabled. The driver and a female passenger identified as Monecya Mitchell, 17, of 12322 Wild Pine Drive #d in Houston then began to flee on foot. Mitchell was quickly apprehended by a CIU Officer. The driver identified as Reggie Michoud Wise, 36, of 12322 Wild Pine Drive #D, in Houston was apprehended by another CIU Officer along with K9 “Kilo”. During the search of the vehicle, the Wise was found to be in possession of various narcotics and also a STOLEN FIREARM. The Wise was placed in custody for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Ecstacy, Crack Cocaine).. Mitchell was placed in custody in custody for Assault on A Public Servant, Evading on Foot, Fail to ID, and two assault causes bodily injury out of Harris County.
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

Have you seen Kevin? Missing teen last seen in north Houston

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 16-year-old Kevin Camacho who was last seen Saturday in north Houston. Kevin is described as being White or Latino, weighing about 130 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a lowrider symbol. He also had on brown or black ripped shorts with grey socks and black Nike slides, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
Public Safety
mocomotive.com

PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES CHARGE ILLEGAL DUMPERS

Pct. 1 Deputy assigned to the Pct. 1 Commissioners Office were advised of a dumpsite on Tanyard Rd by a citizen. Deputies investigated the sight early Monday, May 16th and were able to find several persons of interest. After conducting inte…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-1-constables-charge-illegal-dumpers/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

