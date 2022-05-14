The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Need the Public’s Help in Identifying the Deceased

The Splendora Police Criminal Interdiction Unit observed a stolen vehicle out of Houston Police Department on Interstate 69 near Fostoria Rd. Units attempted to conduct a high-risk stop on the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield to the officer’s lights and the pursuit ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle at high rates of speed leading into Humble. Humble Police were able to successfully deploy spikes strips deflating two of the vehicle’s tires. The driver still continued to drive at high rates of speed on Interstate 69 towards Rankin Rd. The driver then hit a curb causing the vehicle to become disabled. The driver and a female passenger identified as Monecya Mitchell, 17, of 12322 Wild Pine Drive #d in Houston then began to flee on foot. Mitchell was quickly apprehended by a CIU Officer. The driver identified as Reggie Michoud Wise, 36, of 12322 Wild Pine Drive #D, in Houston was apprehended by another CIU Officer along with K9 “Kilo”. During the search of the vehicle, the Wise was found to be in possession of various narcotics and also a STOLEN FIREARM. The Wise was placed in custody for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Ecstacy, Crack Cocaine).. Mitchell was placed in custody in custody for Assault on A Public Servant, Evading on Foot, Fail to ID, and two assault causes bodily injury out of Harris County.

