Tallahassee, FL

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 14

By Charles Roop
WCTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be a little lower Saturday with highs in the 80s as an upper-level low that brought better rain coverage on...

www.wctv.tv

WCTV

What's Brewing? May 16, 2022

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Lanier; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lanier County in south central Georgia Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 723 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mayday, or 10 miles east of Valdosta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lakeland, Valdosta, Moody Air Force Base, Naylor, Greenwood, Barretts, Hansell and Stockton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LANIER COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee’s second annual Soul of Southside festival underway

Tallahassee's second annual Soul of Southside festival underway
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfsu.org

Tallahassee and Leon County will observe Emancipation Day this week

Tallahassee and Leon County will observe Emancipation Day this week. The City of Tallahassee and Leon County government recognize May 20 as Emancipation Day. That’s the date in 1865 - eleven days after the end of the American Civil War - that the Emancipation Proclamation was read by Union General Edward McCook on the steps of the Knott House. That meant those enslaved in Florida learned they were free two years after the document was issued by President Abraham Lincoln.
LEON COUNTY, FL
country1037fm.com

There’s An 8-Foot Alligator On My Front Porch

We lived in Florida for the first year that we were married. Okay, it was Tallahassee-anyone who lives in Florida will tell you THAT’S not Florida. T-town in more South Georgia/East Alabama. Anyway, for many reasons, there’s NO WAY we’d ever live there again. And we NEVER had the experience that Ed Ferraro did last week. No, for some reason the prehistoric monsters that populate that state tend to stay way south of the panhandle of the Sunshine State.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
#First Alert
WCTV

UPDATE: Roads reopen after multiple car crashes in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Tuesday afternoon on Capitola Road near Robinson Farms Road. The crash happened around 5:25 p.m., according to FHP. Troopers tell WCTV one person was transported to HCA Florida Capital Hospital. Three vehicles were involved. There are no other...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Locals still waiting for building updates at the Panama City Mall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Residents Trichel O’Connor and Meredith Hutchings love shopping. It’s something they’ve been doing for years. “I grew up going to malls, and I love malls, especially getting to meet new people like Trish,” Hutchings said. Although, they wish the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Airport breaks ground on International Processing Facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Construction is now underway on a multi-year, $28 million project to add an International Processing facility at the Tallahassee Airport. At the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday at 10 a.m., the City of Tallahassee Director of Aviation, David Pollard, said the facility is on track to open in 2024.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Events Beginning May 17

Friends TriviaDate: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.Cost: No cover.What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening of trivia and test your knowledge of the all-time favorite tv sitcom, Friends. So, grab your pals and head over for trivia, cold drinks, and good food at Brass Tap. […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Jury seated in Katherine Magbanua retrial

(From left to right) Roderek Gordon, Marco Rollins and Devarcus Showers are all in custody and formally charged in a Dec. 2021 murder in Quincy. Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, 24-year-old Tyreicus Smith (far right), who officers say should be considered armed and dangerous. A fifth suspect has yet to be identified.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Victim in Saturday afternoon Bay Co. fatal crash identified

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The victim in Saturday afternoon’s fatal car accident in Panama City at the intersection of U.S. 231 and 23rd Street was identified Monday. The Panama City Police Department said Starla Strickland Moore, 51, of Oxford, Ala. was a passenger in an SUV with driver Robert Scott Luna, 51, of Panama […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Bay traffic advisory for May 15-21 includes road closure

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue remains...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Semi-truck fire on I-10 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 10 on Tuesday in Washington County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened at the 105-mile post eastbound on I-10. Troopers say the driver of the semi-truck pulled over due to smoke coming from the hood. When the driver stopped, the cab of the vehicle became fully engulfed. FHP officials say the driver and a dog escaped with no injuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson officers honored during National Police Week

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — National Police Week is a time to honor those who sacrifice so much to protect our communities. News 13 partnered with the Jackson County Times to show our appreciation through goodie bags. “It makes us feel great,” Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said. “It humbles us a lot to let […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Hammerhead shark seen at Panama City beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The people of the Panhandle aren’t the only ones enjoying the calmer weather this week. Calmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico means you may see aquatic life a little better, especially from higher viewpoints. Kaytlin Culpepper spotted a hammerhead shark enjoying a morning swim (and probably breakfast) along the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WATCH: FPL continues demolition at Smith Plant

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Power and Light is closing a chapter on coal in Southport. The company continued its demolition of the decommissioned coal units at the Smith plant on Saturday morning. You may have heard the implosion Saturday morning between 7:30 and 9:00 a.m. The Smith plant will continue to operate the clean-burning […]
SOUTHPORT, FL

