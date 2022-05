The original “Top Gun” movie became iconic for its music as much as for its storyline and characters. So when Tom Cruise finally decided to make a sequel 36 years later, putting together an equally successful soundtrack became a priority. So far, we know little about the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack. Two things we can confirm is the new film will feature the original’s widely recognizably “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins. In addition, we’ll also hear Lady Gaga’s emotional new piece, “Hold My Hand” feature in the film. Now, with just weeks until the theater debut of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the bandmates from Twenty One Pilots revealed Tom Cruise “fired” them from the film’s soundtrack.

