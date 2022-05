At The Regent last month to receive one award, Carl and Dee Dee Grooms went home with recognition for two, including for their induction into the Florida 4-H Hall of Fame. “That was a great honor, I didn’t see that coming,” said Carl, who earlier, on behalf of his family, accepted the 2022 Outstanding Project of the Year Award from the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District (HSWCD).

