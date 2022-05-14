ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three people arrested for abusing vulnerable adult while working at South Carolina nursing facility

By Monica Doyle
The Charleston Press
 3 days ago
Summerville, South Carolina – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says that three people who worked at a state-run facility in Summerville were arrested last month for allegedly abusing a vulnerable adult.

Lameia Shaunta Bennett, 32; Freddie Lee Cunningham III, also 32; and Nyosha Renee Young, 26, were employed at the Coastal Reginal Center and are all charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult stemming from the incident.

The victim was housed at the facility and sustained minor injuries due to the abuse by the aforementioned employees.

Footage obtained from surveillance cameras showed the abuse of the victim. The victim sustained a cut under their eye after being struck by Young in the face several times, while Cunningham III was hitting and kicking the victim when she fell on the floor. Bennet was observing the attack and did nothing to stop it.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the matter will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Bennett, Cunningham III, and Young are currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Carl Davis
3d ago

People that take those jobs are there for a check and being paid slave wages doesn't attract the brightest and best. There's no compassion in these people who probably aren't qualified to be a dog walker.

MUFFINSMOM
3d ago

They better be glad it wasn't my family member! Wouldn't have been any need for their "arrest"... Somebody may have found them floating

princess Penelope
3d ago

We all get old. I was taught treat others ad you want to be treated.

City
Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
Public Safety
abccolumbia.com

Deputies searching for missing woman

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies believe a missing Columbia woman may be in danger. Investigators say Alisa Wood, 36, was last seen at a home on Cactus Dr. According to deputies, she has medical conditions which require medication and may be in danger having been without that medication for some time.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Aiken murder suspect turns up in Columbia-area hospital

AIKEN, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man wanted in connection with a murder in August of 2021 has been found and will likely be in police custody - once he is released from the hospital. A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said that a man wanted in...
AIKEN, SC
The Charleston Press

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

