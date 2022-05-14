Three people arrested for abusing vulnerable adult while working at South Carolina nursing facility

Summerville, South Carolina – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says that three people who worked at a state-run facility in Summerville were arrested last month for allegedly abusing a vulnerable adult.

Lameia Shaunta Bennett, 32; Freddie Lee Cunningham III, also 32; and Nyosha Renee Young, 26, were employed at the Coastal Reginal Center and are all charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult stemming from the incident.

The victim was housed at the facility and sustained minor injuries due to the abuse by the aforementioned employees.

Footage obtained from surveillance cameras showed the abuse of the victim. The victim sustained a cut under their eye after being struck by Young in the face several times, while Cunningham III was hitting and kicking the victim when she fell on the floor. Bennet was observing the attack and did nothing to stop it.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the matter will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Bennett, Cunningham III, and Young are currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.