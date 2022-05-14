Park Circle Pride festival returns for the second time to North Charleston

North Charleston, South Carolina – The Park Circle Pride festival will return for a second year with six days’ worth of activities that anybody may take part in and enjoy.

Taking place over the course of six days in North Charleston’s historic Park Circle area, Park Circle Pride will be a weeklong celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that is open to the public.

A Day Rave Dance Party, an adult queer prom, drag brunches, a queer youth fest, vendor markets, and a Day Rave Dance Party are just a few of the featured activities.

Deep Eddy, Commonhouse Aleworks, New Belgium, Fruit Smash Spiked Seltzer, Bell’s Brewery, Adore Fertility, Guilty Pleasures, and Rainbow Row Real Estate are among the companies that have provided financial support for this event.

The nonprofit organizations We Are Family and the Alliance for Full Acceptance will receive the funds raised by Park Circle Pride.

You can find the event calendar in its entirety right here.