ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Park Circle Pride festival returns for the second time to North Charleston

By Alex Tuhell
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJ832_0fe7TqAz00

North Charleston, South Carolina – The Park Circle Pride festival will return for a second year with six days’ worth of activities that anybody may take part in and enjoy.

Taking place over the course of six days in North Charleston’s historic Park Circle area, Park Circle Pride will be a weeklong celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that is open to the public.

A Day Rave Dance Party, an adult queer prom, drag brunches, a queer youth fest, vendor markets, and a Day Rave Dance Party are just a few of the featured activities.

Deep Eddy, Commonhouse Aleworks, New Belgium, Fruit Smash Spiked Seltzer, Bell’s Brewery, Adore Fertility, Guilty Pleasures, and Rainbow Row Real Estate are among the companies that have provided financial support for this event.

The nonprofit organizations We Are Family and the Alliance for Full Acceptance will receive the funds raised by Park Circle Pride.

You can find the event calendar in its entirety right here.

Comments / 8

Tommy Black
3d ago

I'm sure but why do they use the symbol God set in the earth to remind mankind that he would not cause a flood again?🤦🏿‍♂️🤔

Reply
7
Related
charlestondaily.net

15 Best Restaurants in North Charleston, SC – New Video from Family Destinations Guide

Charleston has everything you need for a relaxing vacation. From the exciting culinary culture to the hodge-podge of antique stores, there are plenty of fun opportunities. With a variety of local and international flavors, food lovers will enjoy a gastronomical adventure here. Some of the cuisines you’ll find here include pasta, salad, Asian seafood, and American classics.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Summerville hosting Bluegrass Brunch at Brown Family Park

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville and the community of Nexton will host a Bluegrass Brunch on May 22. The event will bring Southern Flavor Bluegrass Band to Brown Family Park from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a free concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
Charleston City Paper

Gaillard Center announces Denmark Vesey celebration event

The Gaillard Center today announced a series of events from July 14-16 to celebrate the bicentenary of renowned freedom fighter Denmark Vesey’s uprising to free the enslaved blacks of Charleston. The celebration, which will be made up of three days of free and paid events featuring major names both...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Young, local silhouette artist Luke Mixson an emerging new talent

Meet Luke Mixson, an emerging young artist with Hampton County roots who is practicing a historic artform steeped in South Carolina Lowcountry tradition. Mixson, a 14-year-old student at Cotesworth Christian Academy in Lodge, S.C., is a self-taught, free-hand silhouette artist who discovered his artistic abilities in 2018. Silhouette portraiture and...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle#The Second Time#Racism#Rave Dance Party#Bell S Brewery#Rainbow Row Real Estate
charlestondaily.net

6 Awesome Reasons it Rocks to be a Girl in Charleston, SC

Charleston is a haven for lovely, charming, and beautiful girls, women, and ladies from around the world and locally. It is a mecca of shopping, dining, exploring, spa, tanning, and just celebrating the beauty that is life. If you want a true Southern hospitality experience that will leave lasting memories...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Guide to Charleston Area Farmer’s Markets

We love our farmer’s markets. Fresh produce, homemade food and drinks, live music, handmade soaps, honey, smiles, clothes and so much more. It is a lifestyle in the Lowcountry and a weekly event we love to share with neighbors and loved ones. We love them so much that we nearly have one every day of the week and most area municipalities.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
charlestondaily.net

Inclusive Swim Nights May 21 and May 28 at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark (Charleston County Parks)

[CHARLESTON COUNTY] –People with disabilities and their families are invited to spend some refreshingly fun evenings at the waterparks and the pool this summer!. Inclusive Swim Nights take place after the parks are closed to the general public. These after-hours events have smaller crowds and are intended to be judgment-free zones, so that people with disabilities and their caregivers and families feel welcome to enjoy the waterpark and pool amenities. Lifeguards will be on staff.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Historic African American school site to be excavated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beginning this week, a team of students at the College of Charleston will be excavating the site that used to be home to an African American schoolhouse in Mount Pleasant. The archaeology students will be excavating the site where the Long Point School used to stand...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police forced to corral alligator slithering near elementary school

Charleston, SC — (WPDE) A Charleston Elementary School received a wild guest when a large gator came too close for comfort. Watch police officers wrestle a six foot alligator on the ground. animal control officers were called after the gator was seen wandering near Daniel Island Elementary. Officers had...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

GALLERY: Churches of Charleston

You don’t get the title of Holy City without a special spiritual connection. As you walk the streets of Charleston, you can hear the collective chimes of the church bells echoing throughout the peninsula. It is a sound that has resonated for hundreds of years. Through natural disasters, wars, political and economic conflict, those bells have remained. As our tribute to the hallowed halls of the Churches of Charleston and the houses of the Lord that make this city special, we want to share a special gallery of some of the beautiful infrastructures.
CHARLESTON, SC
gonomad.com

Fort Sumter 161 Years Later

Experience the Beginning of America’s Civil War at Fort Sumter. At 4:30 PM on April 14th, 1861, after nearly 34 hours of concentrated bombardment from the surrounding Confederate batteries, Major Robert Anderson lowered the flag of the United States of America and he and his beleaguered Union command marched out of Fort Sumter South Carolina to the tune of “Yankee Doodle Dandy” with their heads held high.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
45K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy