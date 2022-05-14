Police conducting investigation after woman found dead in Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina – The Charleston Police Department is investigating the death of a woman and is asking anyone with information about this incident to step forward.

The woman was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in West Ashley on Friday night.

Police were sent in response to multiple reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on Hazelwood Drive at approximately 9:28 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers spotted the victim lying in the parking lot unconscious, suffering from what was said to be apparent trauma.

The victim was declared dead at the scene by the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County Emergency Medical Services.

Information on what kind of injuries contributed to the woman’s death was not released. The identity of the deceased has not been made public by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Charleston police have not disclosed whether any suspects were taken into custody in connection with this case and are asking anyone who might have information related to this incident to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Additional information on the homicide was not revealed.