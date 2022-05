(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced its three-day COVID total for the weekend and has seen an uptick in hospital and ICU cases. County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that 74 residents are in the hospital with ten of those patients in the ICU. When compared to his tweet from Friday, there are ten more hospitalized and three more in intensive care.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO