CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot and then run over by the gunman's getaway car Monday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood. Around 8:11 a.m., the 40-year-old was inside a car in the 7000 block of South Maplewood Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone got out and started shooting in his direction, police said.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO