ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices jump again in NJ, around nation

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices took another big jump in New Jersey and around the nation as oil prices continued their rise.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.50, up 13 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.05 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.43, up 16 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.02 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Increased demand is also a factor in the pain at the pump, analysts say, along with use of more expensive summer blend gasoline (which has a lower volatility to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.)

Comments / 1

Related
MONTCO.Today

Attention Pennsylvania Passengers: Federal REAL ID Requirement for Domestic Travel Starts Year From Now

Examples of REAL ID cards for Pa. and N.J. residents.Image via CBS Philly. Pennsylvania travelers now have a year to get a federal REAL ID before it become a requirement for domestic air travel. The new documentation is being phased in as legacy verifications for boarding fade into history. Kiley Koscinski filed a first-class explanation on the issue for WHYY.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Printing errors mar mailed ballots in Oregon, Pennsylvania

Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday’s primaries. In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing national attention, officials in Republican-leaning...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Associated Press

Midterm updates | Idaho Gov. Little defeats Trump-backed foe

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has survived a Republican primary challenge from his lieutenant governor, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor in Idaho run on separate tickets, so the two were not aligned when they won their races in 2018. Little had a long string of endorsements, including from the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ap
The Associated Press

Search ends for woman who fell from cruise ship in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 40-year-old woman who fell overboard off a cruise ship in Alaska’s Inside Passage. The Coast Guard ended the effort Tuesday after searching for the woman for about nine hours, Coast Guard Petty Office Ali Blackburn said. The search was conducted by boat and a helicopter in the waters near Eldred Rock in Lynn Canal, which is about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of the state capital, Juneau.
The Associated Press

Louisiana State Police: Missing elderly man found dead

KINDER, La. (AP) — An elderly Louisiana man reported missing over the weekend has been found dead, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday. Kinder Police found the body of James Hubert Breaux, 86, of Crowley, state police said. Further details, including a cause of death, were not released. Breaux’s family...
KINDER, LA
The Associated Press

House incumbent trailing in Oregon’s 5th District primary

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A challenger from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party was leading late Tuesday in a closely watched Oregon race against a moderate incumbent, while a cryptocurrency billionaire-backed political newcomer conceded to a longtime state lawmaker in one of the nation’s most expensive Democratic congressional primaries.
OREGON STATE
Daily Voice

Driver Dead In Wrong-Way Route 80 Crash

A wrong-way driver struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 80 in Morris County died of his injuries, authorities said.The unidentified man was heading west in the eastbound lanes in a Toyota Rav4 when he drove head-on into an International tractor and semi-trailer around 4 a.m., Saturday, May 14, New …
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Associated Press

US Rep. Gaetz associate receives another sentencing delay

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has approved yet another sentencing delay for a former Florida tax collector who was a close associate of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell said in an order Monday that a sealed status report filed by prosecutors justifies postponing the sentencing of Joel Greenberg until August. The sentencing has been delayed twice previously.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Small California school district reinstates indoor masking

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A small California school district began requiring indoor masking again Tuesday due to rising cases of COVID-19. Pacific Grove Unified School District at the south end of Monterey Bay announced the requirement Monday after the Monterey County Health Department reported a seven-day average test positivity rate of 5.2% and a seven-day average of 12.4 cases per 100,000 residents.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
The Associated Press

Ban on protests in front of homes signed by Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Anyone who protests in front of a private residence in Florida can face jail time and fines under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday. The legislation makes it a second-degree misdemeanor to protest in a manner that is aimed at intentionally harassing or disturbing someone in their home. Violators face 60 days in jail and fines of up to $500.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Trainer Cox suspended in Kentucky for horse’s failed test

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky horse racing stewards have suspended Brad Cox, trainer of 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun, for 10 days with a $500 fine and disqualified colt Warrior’s Charge for a failed postrace drug test after the Stephen Foster Stakes last June at Churchill Downs. The...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

900K+
Followers
439K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy