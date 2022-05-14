Gas prices jump again in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices took another big jump in New Jersey and around the nation as oil prices continued their rise.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.50, up 13 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.05 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.43, up 16 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.02 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Increased demand is also a factor in the pain at the pump, analysts say, along with use of more expensive summer blend gasoline (which has a lower volatility to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.)