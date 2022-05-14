Deadly crash shuts down I-95 in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that shut down northbound Interstate 95 for a few hours Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. in between the Wickham Road and Pineda Causeway exits in the Viera area of Brevard County.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Nissan Altima, traveling northbound, lost control of the car, hitting a guardrail and overturning in the northbound lanes of I-95.

A good Samaritan traveling southbound on I-95 stopped to help the driver of the Altima out of the car.

Troopers said a Honda Civic, traveling northbound, hit the driver and pedestrian, who was outside the car.

The 32-year-old driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian and the driver of the Civic were transported to the hospital with what is considered to be minor injuries.

Northbound lanes of I-95 are now reopened.

©2022 Cox Media Group