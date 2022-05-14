Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cumberland; Franklin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Upper Strasburg, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chambersburg, Shippensburg, Scotland, Pine Grove Furnace, Upper Strasburg, Roxbury, Willow Hill, Walnut Bottom, Fannettsburg, Orrstown and Shippensburg University. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 187 to 203. Interstate 81 from mile markers 18 to 38. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

