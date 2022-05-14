ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS BERKSHIRE COUNTY IN WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS AND FOR LITCHFIELD COUNTY IN NORTHWEST CONNECTICUT There will be an elevated risk of fire growth and spread for today. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph with gusts around 15 mph at times is expected, along with minimum relative humidity levels of 20 to 30 percent.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR NORTHERN CONNECTICUT, RHODE ISLAND AND MUCH OF MASSACHUSETTS AWAY FROM THE COAST A very dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. Northwest winds will gust up to 25 mph, especially during the morning to early afternoon hours before gradually diminishing. Minimum relative humidities will drop to around 20 percent away from the immediate coast.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 03:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR NORTHERN CONNECTICUT, RHODE ISLAND AND MUCH OF MASSACHUSETTS AWAY FROM THE COAST A very dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. Northwest winds will gust up to 25 mph, especially during the morning to early afternoon hours before gradually diminishing. Minimum relative humidities will drop to around 20 percent away from the immediate coast.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR NORTHERN CONNECTICUT, RHODE ISLAND AND MUCH OF MASSACHUSETTS AWAY FROM THE COAST A very dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. Northwest winds will gust up to 25 mph, especially during the morning to early afternoon hours before gradually diminishing. Minimum relative humidities will drop to around 20 percent away from the immediate coast.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Dutchess; Essex; Franklin; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; St. Lawrence; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DUTCHESS ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ST. LAWRENCE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Schenectady County in east central New York Northeastern Albany County in east central New York South central Saratoga County in east central New York West central Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Clifton Park to Schenectady to Altamont, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Scotia, Delmar, Latham, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Waterford and Altamont. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berks; Bucks; Carbon; Chester; Delaware; Lehigh; Monroe; Montgomery; Northampton; Philadelphia SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 229 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKS BUCKS CARBON CHESTER DELAWARE LEHIGH MONROE MONTGOMERY NORTHAMPTON PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA, PA

