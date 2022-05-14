Dense Fog Advisory issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Schenectady County in east central New York Northeastern Albany County in east central New York South central Saratoga County in east central New York West central Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Clifton Park to Schenectady to Altamont, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Scotia, Delmar, Latham, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Waterford and Altamont. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

