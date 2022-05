Effective: 2022-05-18 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE SPREAD TODAY There will be an elevated risk of fire growth and spread for today. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph at times is expected, along with minimum relative humidity levels of 20 to 30 percent.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO