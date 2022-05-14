ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk FD: Young girl dies in early morning house fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

A child was killed early this morning in a house fire in Norwalk despite rescue efforts from first responders and her family.

According to the Norwalk Fire Department, a fire was reported at 7 Nelson Avenue at 4:58 a.m. When companies arrived, they found “heavy fire on the front of the house, a burning power line down across the street, and two vehicles burning in the driveway.

A man and woman, who were not named, escaped the fire with their baby son and were in the backyard attempting to rescue their young daughter who was asleep in a bedroom on the second floor.

The man had broken his arm and suffered burns when he fell while trying to climb to the window.

After firefighters arrived, one responder went into the burning room from a ladder and carried her to the ground. The father and daughter were taken to Norwalk Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The superintendent of Norwalk Public Schools confirmed the 7-year-old girl was a student in the district.

"Norwalk suffered the tragic loss of a child overnight following a devastating fire in the city. Our hearts go out to family and friends impacted by this awful tragedy," according to a posted statement. "The superintendent has activated our network of school counselors and other staff members, and NPS stands ready to provide support to all who need it when school resumes on Monday."

Departments from Stamford, New Canaan, Westport and Rowayton helped extinguish the three-alarm blaze. A Norwalk firefighter was treated for burns on the scene.

It’s not yet known what sparked the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZSmO_0fe7Oh9n00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmFxF_0fe7Oh9n00

Comments / 1

Related
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk identifies 7-year-old victim of fire

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk has identified the young girl killed early Saturday in a tragic house fire. Summer Fawcett, 7, was born on May 8, 2015, and was the daughter of Blair and Lindsay Fawcett, the City said in a news release. Summer attended Cranbury Elementary School. The fire...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Man killed following 2-car crash in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died following a two-car crash in Wallingford on Tuesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of South Colony Road and South Elm Street around 4:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a driver trapped inside a Mercedes-Benz after it collided with a tractor-trailer. Officers attempted to remove the driver […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

Westport PD Responds To Medical Call At Dog Festival

The start of the very popular Police K9 demonstration was interrupted at the last minute when Westport Police K9 Officer Jimmy Loomer was called to respond to a medical issue with one of the festival visitors. The issue was not serious and may have just been a little dehydration possibly as a result of the very warm afternoon temps. Westport Police Corporal Brendan Fearon assisted Officer Loomer.
WESTPORT, CT
FOX 61

1 dead in Wallingford car collision

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A person died in a two-car collision that occurred early Tuesday morning on South Colony Road in Wallingford. The Wallingford Police Department Traffic Division is currently investigating a crash that involved a 2004 Mercedes-Benz C320 and a tractor-trailer carrying streel. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m....
WALLINGFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Norwalk, CT
Cars
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Westport, CT
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Norwalk, CT
Accidents
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Victim On Road In Hamden

A 15-year-old Connecticut boy is facing charges in a shooting that sent a 22-year-old victim to the hospital last year. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Oberlin Road in Hamden at about 6 p.m. on May 26, 2021, according to the Hamden Police Department.
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwalk Hospital#House Fire#Heavy Fire#Accident#Norwalk Public Schools#Nps#Rowayton
WTNH

PD: 18-year-old shot and killed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old was killed during a shooting in New Haven on Monday night. Police said around 11:20 p.m., officers received a call regarding a person shot on South Genesee Street near East Ramsdell Street and Harper Avenue. When officers arrived, they located 18-year-old Anthony Strother of New Haven who had […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Injured in Shooting on Route 8 Southbound in Bridgeport

One person is injured after a shooting on Route 8 southbound in Bridgeport on Tuesday morning and part of the highway remains closed as police conduct their investigation. Troopers were called to the exit 5 on-ramp on Route 8 south around 5:30 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash in Milford involves off-duty Conn. State Trooper

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An off-duty Connecticut State Police (CSP) Trooper was involved in a car accident on Tuesday. Reports say the accident occurred in Milford. Officials with CSP say minor injuries were reported. The Trooper was transported to the hospital for an evaluation. This is a developing story. Stay...
MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
News 12

Fairfield community remembers Shelton teen fatally stabbed at party

People in Fairfield are reaching out to support the family of one of the victims of a Shelton house party stabbing. The family of 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath says he left an impression on everyone he met. So much so that many of the high schools in Fairfield, along with local leaders, are remembering the Fairfield Prep student two days after died.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
98q.com

Truck crashes into ambulance at Brewster highway accident site

While Brewster firefighters responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 84 westbound at Exit 68 Saturday, Putnam 911 reported a second accident involving an overturned tractor trailer. In the second accident, Brewster’s ambulance was struck by a tractor trailer forcing it into the guardrail and center median.
BREWSTER, NY
riverheadlocal

Fire destroys golf carts at county course in Riverhead Sunday night

A fire at the Indian Island county golf course last night damaged the golf cart storage building there and destroyed most of the golf carts stored within the building. A 911 call reported the fire at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday. First Assistant Chief JR Renten found smoke and flames coming out of west end of the building, according to a Riverhead Fire Department spokesperson.
RIVERHEAD, NY
News 12

News 12

75K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy