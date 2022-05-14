ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

State police investigate Bedford County homicide, one in custody

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ztt8_0fe7OFdZ00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police in Bedford County are currently investigating a homicide that happened on April 26, and have one in custody, according to a press release.

Derek Edward Ashley Louk, 28, of Bedford was taken into custody and faces murder charges, criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to online court documents. He is currently in Bedford County Prison.

Tyrone man arrested after allegedly giving 12-year-olds laced snacks

The homicide happened in the Loucks Lane area of Cumberland Valley Township, according to the release. State police said that there is no threat to the public and the investigation is still ongoing.

The District Attorney’s Office and the Coroner’s Office assisted state police.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications .

Comments / 2

John Mcmanis
3d ago

This will the last we will hear of this like the girl found naked and bound on milligans creek road

Reply
4
Comments / 0

