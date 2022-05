FREEPORT (WGME) - Road Safety Week begins Monday. It aims to create awareness about riding your bike safely, and for motorists, a reminder to share the road. “This week is a big week for us to kind of get out our message," said Dan Bassett from the Bicycle Coalition of Maine. Get people on bikes, tell them how to ride safely, but also tell them bicycles are a very valid form of transportation in the state of Maine."

