ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: Sunday thunderstorms

By Jeff Penner
kshb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow night there will be a total lunar eclipse and it will occur whether we can see it or not. A clear sky is needed....

www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Blog#Lunar Eclipse
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSNT

Pleasant night ahead with storm chances moving in tomorrow

Mostly clear and calm skies are in the forecast for tonight with mild temperatures. This will make for a great evening to get outside and enjoy the weather! Overnight lows will take us down into the upper 50s with a light breeze out of the South. Our pattern becomes a...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Weekend severe storms may hit some central U.S. communities hard

Thunderstorms will remain quite active over parts of the central United States through this weekend. Storms on Sunday may not only disrupt outdoor activities and travel, but they could also be locally damaging and dangerous in portions of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The severe weather threat is expected to extend into the Northeast on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Strong to severe storms likely Friday evening, night

There's a chance for a few more morning showers and storms Friday mainly south of the metro. Strong to severe storms are likely this evening and overnight. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Eastern US facing severe thunderstorms, flash flooding risk

Strong to severe thunderstorms will impact a large portion of the East on Monday, including big cities along the I-95 corridor this afternoon. Hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible with pockets of heavy rain causing flash flooding. Another area of concern will be over parts of...
TEXAS STATE
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watches extended to 11 p.m.

UPDATE 9:07 p.m. Thursday: The below severe thunderstorm watches have been extended to 11 p.m. Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. for the following counties in our area.
NORMAN, OK
WINKNEWS.com

Hot, humid Monday with possible inland storms

Highs will stretch into the 90s Monday afternoon, with winds primarily out of the west. A few storms will be possible inland. These rain chances will be low, and severe thunderstorms are not expected. Boaters will encounter a near-perfect forecast on the water. Even with the muggy feel, many of...
AccuWeather

Turbulent weather heading toward Northwest at midweek

Wind-driven rain and mountain snow all the way down to pass level will cause widespread disruptions across the Pacific Northwest at midweek as a powerful storm moves in from the Pacific. Over the last week, the on-and-off-again storm pattern across the Northwest that has produced bouts of light showery weather...
BOZEMAN, MT
UPI News

Atmosphere primed for potent storms across Northeast, mid-Atlantic

For some across the eastern United States, the end of the past week and the start of the weekend brought the first truly warm, humid and sticky conditions of the season. While this summery sneak preview will continue to help residents work up a sweat across the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say it will also set the stage for something far more troublesome.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy